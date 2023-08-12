impromptu live in a club

August 12, 2023 1:52 pm

The pop star, on vacation on the island, partied and gave a surprise performance

Queen of the island for one night

Minidress in silver sequins, Jennifer Lopez celebrated with a table of historic friends and work colleagues, complete with a personalized tambourine. She first enjoyed listening to the medley of Neapolitan songs sung by Gianluigi Lembo and Anema with Core Band, and then she took center stage with a real improvised live show. To the tune of “I Will Survive” J.Lo called for a mic and kicked off a rousing performance, with ecstatic fans who couldn’t get enough. The concert continued with a timeless “Let’s Get Loud”, the workhorse that she had also proposed during the last visit to the Capri Tavern.

Diva welcome

JLo’s arrival in Capri had turned the island upside down with a crowd of fans who chased her along via Camerelle, the designer shopping street, while Lopez tried to gain entry to the Grand Hotel Quisisana where she stayed for a night, along with staff of collaborators and manager and vocalist Steve Mckey.

The Capri evening of J.Lo

Jennifer Lopez started the evening at the “Aurora” restaurant for dinner and to greet the owners, friends Mia and Franco, to then continue the long night at “Anema e Core”. The tavern-goers therefore had the surprise of finding themselves singing and dancing together with the American star, accompanied by the music of the band and the chorus of Gianluigi Lembo, patron of the venue.

Wild birthday

At 54, Lopez is still a wild party girl. In fact, last July 24, to celebrate her birthday, he organized a mega party in the maxi villa with swimming pool, which she bought last March with her husband Ben Affleck. Lots of friends and toasts until nightfall for an evening of joy. In a long white dress studded with silver crystals with a bare back and a soft neckline, Jennifer let loose on the tables set up on the patio of the villa, surrounded by her friends with their glasses raised in a toast. On the other hand, by the pool, she showed off her perfect shape in a minimal two-piece with a triangle bra and thong with laces.

