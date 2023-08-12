Home » Tim: Mou signed between Kkr and the Ministry of Economy and Finance. The note of the Mef
“Today (yesterday for the reader) the Mou was signed between the Kkr and the Ministry of Economy and Finance”. This is what the Mef, Ministry of Economy and Finance, announced with reference to the Tim dossier, with a note released yesterday evening.

“The agreement provides for the formulation of a binding offer which establishes, among other things, the MEF’s entry into Netco in a percentage of up to 20%”.

“The terms of the offer from the point of view of the relations between the parties envisage a decisive role for the government in defining strategic choices. The next steps will relate to the adoption of a Dpcm to complete the procedural process.

