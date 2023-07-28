Improving Overall Well-being: Strategies for a Fulfilling Life

Title: Expert-Led Event in Colombia Focuses on Holistic Self-Care and Personal Development

Subtitle: Learn the Jappymind Method and Discover Strategies for Lasting Well-being

In a world filled with challenges and difficulties, achieving holistic balance and overall well-being can be a daunting task. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression affects 5% of the adult population globally, and the situation in Colombia is worrisome, with an estimated one in four Colombians experiencing anxiety, depression, or other mental disorders. To address these concerns, well-being expert Tatiana Parra is inviting individuals to participate in “El Encuentro del Ser,” the largest event in Colombia centered on self-care and personal development.

At the event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the ‘Jappymind Method,’ an intensive 8-week program aimed at cultivating the habit of meditation and improving the quality of life. Additionally, participants will gain valuable insights from five effective strategies that promote comprehensive and lasting well-being through positive habits.

An impressive lineup of speakers has been invited to share their expertise at the event. Notable names include Dr. Carlos Jaramillo, Margarita Ortega, Alberto Linero, Daniela de Mari, María Paz Mateus, Carolina Novoa, Alexandra Nizhelskaya, Dr. Sandra Mesa, Gaby Pérez Islas, Xiomara Xibillé, Camilo Russi, Teresa Salazar, and Julien Leprêtre. The event will also be presented by the acclaimed sisters and authors of the Jappymind Method, Tatiana and Alejandra Parra, who will guide attendees through exercises, tips, advice, and recommendations on incorporating meditation into their daily lives.

Tatiana Parra emphasizes the importance of practicing meditation or breathing exercises to live in the present moment. Meditation helps individuals become more aware of themselves and their environment, reduces stress, and improves mental and physical health. Parra’s book, ‘Jappymind Method,’ reveals that just eight weeks of meditation can positively change the brain, resulting in increased intelligence, empathy, compassion, and a sense of calm.

Another key aspect of well-being is engaging in regular physical activity. It’s not necessary to go to a gym; individuals can enjoy other options like dancing, swimming, walking, or cycling. Exercise benefits both the body and mind by providing more oxygen to the brain, reducing stress and anxiety, improving sleep quality, and facilitating social interactions. Julien Lepretre, an osteopathic expert, explains in his book ‘Move Without Pain’ that changing habits and incorporating physical activity can even alleviate unexplained pain.

Maintaining a healthy diet is also crucial for mental and physical well-being. Ultra-processed foods have been linked to anxiety, depression, and cognitive problems. It is recommended to consult with a specialist who can create a personalized diet plan to improve both physical and mental health. Dr. Sara Mesa, a Colombian neuroradiologist and nutritionist, emphasizes the impact of food on mental balance. In her three books on the brain and diet, she highlights the necessity of nourishing both the body and mind to achieve happiness and overall well-being.

Establishing positive habits is key to achieving optimum health and happiness. Dr. Carlos Jaramillo, a Colombian functional physician and author, advises taking care of nutrition, exercise, meditation, relationships, sleep quality, and limiting exposure to chemicals. Positive habits enable individuals to become more aware of their emotions and thoughts, empowering them to manage crises and gain control over their actions.

The event also explores the transformative power of adversity and the importance of consciousness in emotional biohealing. María Paz Mateus, an expert in consciousness, shares in her book ‘The Power of Adversity’ that embracing challenges offers an opportunity for long-term well-being growth. Additionally, Andrea Novoa, author of ‘The Secret Files of the Soul,’ delves into the concept that the being is more than just the body and mind – it also encompasses awareness of the soul. Through understanding unresolved issues from past lives, individuals can find spiritual connection and resolution in their present life.

“El Encuentro del Ser” offers a unique chance to improve well-being and cultivate personal growth through expert guidance. By adopting strategies like meditation, exercise, healthy eating, and positive habits, individuals can enhance their holistic well-being, leading happier and more fulfilling lives.

