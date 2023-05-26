“In the darkest hour…”. Nina Moric hospitalized

The latest stories published by Nina Moric on Instagram they are making his fans worry. After months of absence from social networks, the Croatian model has returned to show herself to her followers from a hospital bed, where she would be hospitalized following still unclear health problems.

For over seven months Nina Moric was disappeared from the public scene. No more photos and videos shared on social networks, no more quarrels with ex-partner Fabrizio Corona and no more covers on magazines and gossip weeklies. The last television guest dates back to last November, when he was a guest of Francesca Fagnani a Beasts. Insistent voices wanted her happy and serene alongside the new one company Daniele Radini Tedeschi, art critic and historian. It would have been the common passion for painting and photography that brought them together, but after the publication by the weekly Chi of some shots of the couple, nothing more was known about her. Until a few hours ago.

Nina Moric in the hospital

The model has chosen to share two photos in the stories of her Instagram profile, which portray her in hospital. In the first, only her arm with the IV can be seen, while in the second, Nina is lying in bed wearing an elastic gown. drip insert. The images suggest that Nina Moric is hospitalized in a clinic for medical tests or even for an operation, but the news in this sense is scarce. Sibylline, on the other hand, are the words used by Corona’s ex-girlfriend to comment on what is happening to her at the moment in a note added to her stories: “ Even in the darkest hour of our lives, a little faith goes a long way. The body may feel pain today, but tomorrow will be a better day “.

Moric’s words on social media