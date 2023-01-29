In the pharmacy without a prescription? Finally we will be able to collect the medicines marked by the doctor without wasting time.

When there is a will to make things better, all the logistical problems are eventually overcome. It happened in Piedmontand citizens will certainly be happy about it.

Let’s talk about the fact go to the doctor, receive a prescription for medicines and then go to the pharmacy to buy-pick them up. To this day, we all know that the procedure is slow and time consuming.

First we have to make an appointment with the family doctor, then if necessary he will give us a prescription (white or red) and we go to the pharmacy. At least one day is gone.

During the pandemic ci fu a small improvement in this respect: people could receive electronic prescriptions via SMS and without going to the doctor they could go and collect what they needed. The era had begun dematerialized recipes. It worked and is still active today.

However, on this modality there were – and there are – some limits. First of all, only the red recipesi.e. those for drugs dispensed by the NHS. In the case of paid medicines we receive the white recipes and we must always go to pick them up physically to the doctor.

Not only that: let’s imagine the Older peoplewho generally have even greater need for medicines, than they have to extricate himself between text messages and smartphones. In short, the idea was and is good, but it could and can be improved. In fact, luckily, step by step, we are getting there. Here you are the latest news.

In the pharmacy without a medical prescription, the health card will finally be enough to collect the medicines

IS already active, in the Piedmont Regionthe new simplified method for citizens who have to go to the pharmacy. Something very simple, but which required a long and complete planning and collaborations.

From today, citizens will be able to go to the pharmacy, show only the health card and the pharmacist will already know which medicine to dispense. All thanks to a system that allows the streamlining of procedures.

At the moment there are already 600 participating pharmacies service, but coverage will soon be 100% throughout the country. “The system is designed to enable the citizen to enter any pharmacy in Piedmont and collect the drug. It’s just a matter of a day or two and all 1,650 Piedmontese pharmacies will be involved.”explains Massimo Mana of Fedefarma.

I benefits of such a service I am of course guessable. I times are reduced for patients and also for doctors. Moreover especially people who have continuous therapies benefit from it, due to pathologies for example.

Finally, the service includes the ability to delegate to other people who can pick up the drugs on behalf of the patient.

So everyone can access the service and that’s enough to do it few steps. The citizen will simply have to activate your consent directly in the pharmacy, at the ASL counters, on the Salute Piemonte official website or via the App of the same name.

The hope is that this simple but essential way of assisting citizens will come extended throughout the national territory.