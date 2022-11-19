There are 8 Gyms to complete in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, in any order. But have you wondered which is the best? We do.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has 8 gyms to challenge, each of which has its own interesting mini-game to complete before you can proceed. You can technically complete the gyms in any order, but the game won’t tell you exactly which direction to go after you clear one.

So we thought we’d offer you a guide with the best order to follow, based on the levels of the gym leaders and the related challenges. If you’re looking for the best Team Star foundation order, we’ve got you covered on that too, while if you’re just starting out, well, how about taking a look at the best starter to choose to get you started on the right foot?

Moldulcia Gym – Aceria, Bug-type

Molducia’s Gym is the best place to start, offering the lowest level Pokémon and by far the easiest challenge. Aceria uses Bug-type Pokémon, which should be easy to take out with a Fire-, Flying-, and Rock-type Pokémon, with the latter two being quite common in the early game.

Palestra di Los Tazones – Brassius, type Erba

Los Tazones Gym should be the next step on your journey. His Grass-type Pokémon are a little more difficult to deal with, but they shouldn’t be too difficult. Players who have chosen Fuecoco should outrun her very easily, as should Flying-type Pokémon – just keep an eye out for Sudowoodo’s Rock-type moves.

Leudapolis Gym – Kissara, Electric type

Kissara is a character now known from the trailers, it is the gym leader / influencer whose entire life is one big live Twitch. The challenge level starts to ramp up a bit here, with none of the starters offering serious effectiveness against Electric-type Pokémon. Ground-types are the only option here, and players who have chosen Quaxly should be very careful: her Pokémon will hurt you badly.

Gym of Garrafopoli – Algaro, Water type

Algaro’s Water-type Pokémon are tough enough, but Sprite players should have evolved it at least once by this point, which will give them a serious edge. Luckily, you should already have a well-balanced team, but if not, Electric- and Grass-type moves will help you overcome this challenge.

Mesturia Gym – Ubaldo, Normal type

Normal-type Pokémon have only one weakness: Fighting. They are also resisted by Steel- and Rock-types, and Ghost-types are completely immune. There are plenty of Specters in Paldea at night, and you should have access to at least a couple of Fighting-types by this point.

Neveria Gym – Lima, Ghost-type

Neveria’s gym is where the gym challenge starts to get tough. Lima is a powerful gym leader, and his Ghost-type Pokémon are no joke. They are weak against other Ghosts, as well as against Dark-types, which gives them a strong advantage over fully evolved Fuecoco and Sprigatito. Players with Quaxly aren’t so lucky, but there are plenty of good Pokémon out there to help you in the fight.

Las Brasas Gym – Tulipa, Psychic type

Tulipa has an incredibly powerful team of Psychic-type Pokémon, and if you’re not prepared, you’ll be in big trouble. Think carefully about your team, bring along some Ghost, Dark or Bug types (there are plenty of the latter) and heal when you need to.

Sierra Napada Gym – Grusha, Ice-type

And finally, here is Grusha. Ice-types are traditionally a bit weaker, with lots of weaknesses and generally slower Speeds. Grusha’s high-level Pokémon make this a tough challenge, but by this point in the game, you should have all the tools to overcome them. Bring Fire-, Fighting-, or Steel-type creatures with you, and enjoy your latest medal.

Written by Oliver Brandt for GLHF