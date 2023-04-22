Incontinence after prostate surgery is usually only temporary

The TENA podcast “Male incontinence” has appeared on Spotify.

Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men. Every year there are more than 60,000 new cases in Germany. Early detection is all the more important, which means that prostate cancer can usually be treated well. However, if the prostate has to be surgically removed, many men experience temporary incontinence, which usually disappears on its own. Until the loss of urine has improved, incontinence products specially developed for men ensure safety in everyday life.

Prostate cancer usually only causes symptoms when it is in an advanced stage. It is therefore important that men take advantage of the early detection examinations that are offered: Statutory health insurance pays for a palpation examination of the prostate once a year from the age of 45. However, this only allows tumors to be detected that are located on the outside of the prostate. In order to be able to assess what is happening in the prostate gland, where tumor growth begins, the PSA value can be determined with a laboratory test. PSA stands for “Prostate Specific Antigen”. However, the blood test is not covered by health insurance and must be paid for out of pocket – unless there is a suspicion of cancer.

Consequences of prostate removal

If the prostate has to be surgically removed after a cancer diagnosis, parts of the urethra and its sphincter muscle are often also affected. Immediately after prostate surgery, almost all men initially have problems holding their urine. In most cases, the incontinence disappears within the first few months. It only remains permanent in about 7 percent of cases. Pelvic floor training is the easiest way for men to relieve the symptoms of incontinence after prostate surgery. There are a variety of different exercises that can be performed while sitting, lying, or standing.

Reliable protection against urine leakage

Until the urine leakage has improved, incontinence products that offer protection exactly where men need it most will help. TENA Men offers a wide range of discreet, absorbent and comfortable pads and disposable pants adapted to the male anatomy. In the case of slight to moderate urine leakage, thin and discreet pads may be sufficient. For men who lose a lot of urine, on the other hand, highly absorbent disposable pants that are worn like underwear are suitable. In pharmacies and medical supply stores, men can get competent, expert and discreet advice on the available products. You can also get free TENA samples there to familiarize yourself with the products and how to use them. Incidentally, incontinence products for men are medical aids and can be prescribed by a doctor on prescription.

Podcast: Male incontinence

Involuntary urine leakage is often mistaken by men as a women’s issue. What is less well known is that many men are also affected – and not just after prostate surgery. The TENA Men podcast “Male incontinence” shows that despite urine leakage, an active and unrestricted life is possible. In the episode, experts and those affected have their say, such as Paul, who is incontinent after prostate surgery. He then founded a self-help group and wrote his fate in a book from the soul. In it he ruthlessly describes the harsh reality and difficulties of everyday life. But it also shows that with openness, self-confidence, humor and the right incontinence products, you can still lead an almost normal life.

The TENA podcast “Male Incontinence” has appeared on Spotify*. The running time is 30 minutes. You can also listen to it without a subscription. Much more information about incontinence and the prostate is on www.tena.de/men to find.

