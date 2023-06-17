Incredible, find out if you have a skin disease with Google Lens – this is how it’s done

A very simple technology from Google that can detect whether you have a skin disease or not – here’s how to use it and what it can do.

Among the many diseases that unfortunately all of us can contract in the course of our lives, those of the skin are among the most subtle and dangerous, because they are often difficult to diagnose, asymptomatic or symptomatic only when they are now in a very advanced stage. This is the case of carcinomas and skin tumors, often little considered but among the most lethal, because they are often not caught in time. But maybe, starting today, things could change?

If you’re someone who tends not to go to the doctor often and overlook things until they become too serious to ignore, perhaps it might interest you that you can find out if you have a skin condition on your own. Just use Google Lens, one very simple Google function that we all have at our disposal to understand whether it is appropriate to consult a doctor or not.

How Google Lens helps you understand if you have a skin disease or not: how to use it

Of course use Google Lens by no means replaces the advice of a doctor professional, your trusted doctor or a dermatologist but it’s a small incentive to take care of yourself, through a completely free and easy to use function. If you have a blemish on your skin that worries you or a mole that doesn’t look too good, contact a professional as soon as possible.

Google Lens is nothing more than a free app connected to the Google package available for all types of operating systems and which usually allows you to frame an object, an animal, a product in the supermarket, a plant or anything else and discover through an image search of what it is. You don’t know the name of that character depicted in a painting? Google Lens will tell you, the same thing it can do with skin abnormalities.

Frame that mole that doesn’t convince you and find out if it could possibly give you problems. The same thing with spots, wounds and other abnormalities that you notice on your epidermis. Obviously, it will never be a real diagnosis but a simple help to resolve a doubt or a paranoia through an interesting application, which will come in handy in any case.



