Influenza and Covid, cases are increasing and some classes are decimated but the peak has not yet been reached. And vaccinations are slow: "Double infection among the little ones"

Influenza and Covid, cases are increasing and some classes are decimated but the peak has not yet been reached. And vaccinations are slow: "Double infection among the little ones"

The Health Situation in Trentino: A Rise in Influenza and Covid Cases

Trento is experiencing a rise in cases of influenza and Covid, with a slow progress in the vaccination campaign. The health authorities are urging the population, especially the older and fragile sections, to protect themselves as the holiday season approaches.

While the incidence of cases has grown in recent weeks, the figures are lower compared to last year, and the peak has not yet been reached. There is a fear that the situation may worsen in the weeks following Christmas and New Year, potentially putting pressure on the area’s emergency rooms.

Efforts to boost vaccination rates are underway, with crowded vaccination centers for open days and decent booking trends for flu vaccinations. However, the data on vaccinations still falls short of optimal protection, with only around 25 thousand doses administered out of a potential audience of 100 thousand over 65.

The situation with influenza is slightly better, with just over 50% of the population vaccinated against the flu. However, the peak for influenza cases has not been reached yet. The sentinel doctors are monitoring the situation, and the trend indicates that flu forms mainly affect children up to 5 years of age.

The pediatrician representative of the Trento Medical Association, Lorena Filippi, emphasizes the importance of vaccinating children against the flu to protect them from the expected epidemic in January. She also notes that vaccinated children are almost completely protected.

While the situation is relatively good at the moment, vigilance remains high, and the vaccine is considered the best resource to fight the viruses. The health authorities continue to stress the importance of vaccination, especially as the holiday season approaches.

Overall, the health situation in Trentino remains fragile, and efforts are being made to control the rise in influenza and Covid cases. The population is urged to take all necessary precautions and get vaccinated to protect themselves and others during the upcoming holiday festivities.

