iPhone 15 Pro freezes when playing Resident Evil?Netizens criticize M2 chip for poor gaming performance

The performance of the iPhone 15 Pro has been called into question after disappointing test results for “Resident Evil 4: Remake”. Despite previous success in running AAA games, such as “Resident Evil 8: Village”, the iPhone 15 Pro’s performance fell short when it came to the latest remake of the popular game.

A recently released video compared the performance of “Resident Evil 4: Remake” on the iPhone 15 Pro, M1 iPad, and M2 iPad and revealed unstable frame rates that often dropped below 30FPS. Even though the iOS version supports a frame rate limit of up to 30FPS, the iPhone 15 Pro struggled to reach this benchmark. In more intense scenes, the frame rate dropped sharply below 25FPS, resulting in noticeable screen freezes, especially when aiming with a sniper rifle.

The default image quality and lack of support for custom settings in the iOS version of “Resident Evil 4: Remake” may be contributing to the poor performance on the iPhone 15 Pro. Additionally, the phone’s heat dissipation issues led to increased temperatures, frequent frequency reductions, speed limits, and more screen freezes during testing.

Overall, the performance of “Resident Evil 4: Remake” on the iPhone 15 Pro has been described as less than ideal. While Apple has demonstrated strong performance in previous tests, the actual performance in this instance has been disappointing. It is hoped that Apple will continue to improve its products to offer a better gaming experience in the future.

In related news, it has been reported that the AI features of the upcoming iPhone 16 will be improved, resulting in a smarter Siri, and an upgrade to a specific component. This indicates that Apple is already working on enhancing its products for future releases.

