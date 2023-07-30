Inter-Samardzic: today the closing meeting with Udinese, the details | First page

L’Inter he was serious about Lazar Samardzic and as we have already told you since Thursday (READ HERE), the nerazzurri placed the decisive thrust to overcome the competition of Naples, Lazio and Juventus on the midfielder. The Inter management led by Piero Ausilio and Beppe Marotta met the top management of Udinese with Gino Pozzo in the front row, presenting the first official offer which is very close to the request of the Friulian club to sell the Serbian of German origins. All done? Almost, but a meeting between the parties will still be needed.

NEW MEETING – A new summit between the parties is expected on Monday, probably in Milan, with Beppe Marotta and Gino Pozzo who will meet to endorse the agreement between the parties. Instead, Piero Ausilio will not be there because he flew right after the first blitz in Japan to rejoin the team. Samardzic’s contract expires on 30 June 2026 and the economic demand made by Udinese remains high, but Inter have chosen to “sacrifice” the Giovanni Fabianthe only great request from the Friulians to lower the costs of the operation.

WHAT IS MISSING – What is missing? Inter presented an offer from 15 million euros of fixed portion (payable in several installments) plus Fabbian’s price tag which, against a request of no less than 25 million euros, will be valued between 10 and 13 million. This is what is still to be definedas the entity of right of repurchase (increasing over the years) that the Nerazzurri club managed to keep on the midfielder born in 2003 who was on loan to Reggina last year. Details in the face of the great optimism that Inter maintains on the success of the deal. It will be a key day for Samardzic at Inter.