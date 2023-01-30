CREMONA – Every year at least 7% of all deaths can be attributed to cold and with temperatures plummeting, experts say Italian Society of Internal Medicine (Simi)it is essential to know how to defend ourselves from the pitfalls of the great cold which is currently affecting Italy. So here are Simi’s advice on who risks the most – starting from the elderly, the frail and those suffering from chronic pathologies – and how to defend yourself.

ATTENTION TO THE HEART: “One of the worst threats of winter – he explains George Sestipresident Simi – is the one placed on the cardio-circulatory system, with an augmented one incidence of heart attacks, strokes and worsening of peripheral arterial disease». Often in winter it is also necessary to adjust the dosages of antihypertensive therapy upwards. A rising arterial pressure and cold not only represent a threat to the heart and brain vessels, but they also lead to urinating more, thus exposing you to the risk of dehydration. «Therefore, in addition to reducing the pressure, it is necessary to ensure a good fluid intake. But definitely not alcohol.”

PROTECT NOSE AND MOUTH: «In this season – says Sesti – we are witnessing aexacerbation of chronic respiratory diseases such as obstructive bronchitis (COPD) and asthma because the passage of cold air along the airways causes irritation. For this reason it is important to avoid leaving the house during the coldest hours and to protect your nose and mouth well with a scarf. People with long Covid need to be especially careful in case of cold because according to a review recently published in the BMJ, their lung function can remain compromised for a variable time after the Covid infection and this exposes them to a greater risk of respiratory infections. If it is necessary to go out, they should wear an FFP2 mask ».

THE ACHILLES HEEL OF THE JOINTS: cold and humidity are not good for bones and joints. so cover yourself adequately to keep the body warm. It is also important to fill up on vitamin D and calcium (with milk and dairy products), especially if you do not leave the house and are not exposed to sunlight.

BEWARE OF FALLS: avoid the coldest hours and most at risk of icy roads. People with diabetic neuropathy (nerve damage in the extremities) also need to be especially careful because they may not notice that their feet are getting too cold, putting them at risk of chilblains or frostbite.

PHYSICAL ACTIVITY AND COLD: healthy runners can continue running even in cold temperatures, taking care of dress appropriately. People with known cardiovascular problems or people at risk (hypertensive, diabetics, overweight people), he warns That’s right, «on the other hand, they must be very careful not to make excessive efforts outdoors, if the temperatures are rigid. In this season, walks in the hot hours and on sunny days are fine, but for everything else, physical exercise should be done indoors».

HEALING WITH LIGHT: «People with seasonal affective disorder, depression or bipolar disorder – concludes Sesti – can be particularly affected by having to stay at home for a long time, due to bad weather. It is essential that they stay active and sleep regularly, getting full sun as soon as possible. And if it is not possible to go out, the house must be flooded with light, drawing the curtains and raising the shutters. But contact the specialist immediately if the symptoms worsen ».

WARMING AT HOME: If it is necessary to give ‘help’ to radiators that heat little, it is good to focus on low consumption electric stoves or heat pumps. On the other hand, gas stoves or wood-burning fireplaces should be avoided due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, unfortunately often fatal in sleep. (HANDLE)