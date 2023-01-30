More B760 chip motherboard introduction, and bring the actual test of Intel Core i5-13500.
The Intel 13th generation Core series processor product line is ready, and the LGA 1700-pin motherboards of various companies also cover the Z790, H770 and B760 series chipsets. At the same time, some users may also consider Z690, H670 or It is a motherboard with a B660 chipset and a 13th generation Core processor.
If you are buying a new platform, we recommend users to choose a newer chipset for better optimized performance and stability.
A while ago, we also mentioned that Intel announced the 65W 13th generation Core series and the Intel Core i9-13900KS processor at CES 2023, which can reach 6.0GHz. Of course, we also saw the debut of H770 and B760 chip motherboards. This time We’re going to take a look at GIGABYTE’s B760 AORUS ELITE AX.
GIGABYTE B760 AORUS ELITE AX is an ATX motherboard, there are DDR4 and DDR5 memory versions in the specification section, and what we received is the DDR5 version.
B760 series chip main group is not designed for “K” series processors, so the power supply design is not as strict as Z790, so B760 AROUS ELITE AX adopts 12 + 1 + 1 phase digital power supply design (CPU part 6 + 6 Parallel design), 60A DrMOS configuration per phase, with 8 + 4 PIN CPU power supply.
The motherboard has 4 DDR5 memory slots. The difference from DDR4 is that the DDR5 memory socket adopts the SMD design. In the past, DDR5 used the DIP design, mainly because of the high-speed signal transmission of DDR5.
As a mainstream market motherboard, of course you can also see the front USB 3.2 Gen2 x1 and USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 connectors.
The B760 AORUS ELITE AX motherboard provides 4 SATA 6.0Gbps connectors and 3 PCIe x16 slots, but the actual bandwidth is configured as x16, x1 and x1.
In addition to 4 SATA 6.0Gbps, you can also see 3 sets of PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots.
However, the M.2 EZ-Latch Plus design can only be seen on the first set of PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots, and the PCIe EZ-Latch is provided on the first set of PCIe x16 slots, making it easier for users to remove the display Card.
The configuration of the I/O part can also meet the needs of users, because we can see HDMI, DisplayPort, Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 wireless network, Realtek 2.5GbE network, USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port and other configurations; the audio part uses Realtek ALC897 Codec.
We use a 65W Intel Core i5-13500 processor with DDR5-5200 MT/s and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition for testing. Intel Core i5-13500 is a processor with 6 Performance Cores + 8 Efficient Cores, a total of 20 cores. Its maximum clock speed is 4.8GHz (Performance Cores) and it is equipped with 24MB Intel Smart Cache.
For the comparison object, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor is used with DDR4-3200 MT/s memory.
3DMark – Compare with Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|3DMark
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|Intel Core i5-13500
|TIme Spy
|27294
|29064
|6.090%
|Graphic score
|36143
|34218
|-5.626%
|CPU score
|11433
|15682
|27.095%
|Time Spy Extreme
|13796
|15158
|8.985%
|Graphic score
|19195
|19275
|0.415%
|CPU score
|5319
|6859
|22.452%
|Fire Strike
|51585
|43904
|-17.495%
|Graphic score
|84713
|74528
|-13.666%
|Physics score
|29559
|30175
|2.041%
|Combo score
|18324
|12916
|-41.871%
|Fire Strike Extreme
|37363
|34614
|-7.942%
|Graphic score
|46413
|45482
|-2.047%
|Physics score
|29355
|30264
|3.004%
|Combo score
|18198
|13435
|-35.452%
|Fire Strike Ultra
|23867
|23499
|-1.566%
|Graphic score
|25106
|24659
|-1.813%
|Physics score
|29409
|31587
|6.895%
|Combo score
|14444
|13530
|-6.755%
|Port Royal
|25324
|25686
|1.409%
|Speed Way
|9869
|9939
|0.704%
|CPU Profile
|Max Threads
|7361
|8883
|17.134%
|16 threads
|7355
|8333
|11.736%
|8 threads
|6426
|6216
|-3.378%
|4 threads
|3481
|3732
|6.726%
|2 threads
|1804
|1933
|6.674%
|1 threads
|906
|980
|7.551%
Gaming – Compare with Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|Intel Core i5-13500
|4K gaming
|Borderlands 3 : bad ass
|125.22
|129.66
|3.424%
|Cyberpunk2077
|84.03
|79.6
|-5.565%
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|160
|157
|-1.911%
|Metro Exodus
|134.07
|137.44
|2.452%
|F1 22
|193
|193
|0.000%
|Far Cry 6
|134
|133
|-0.752%
|Rainbow Six Siege
|571
|546
|-4.579%
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider（Highest）
|186
|196
|5.102%
|Total War: Troy
|152.1
|154
|1.234%
|1440p Gaming
|Borderlands 3 : bad ass
|217.97
|216.09
|-0.870%
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|277
|263
|-5.323%
|Cyberpunk2077
|162.07
|159.39
|-1.681%
|Metro Exodus
|171.59
|187.06
|8.270%
|F1 22
|240
|237
|-1.266%
|Far Cry 6
|149
|161
|7.453%
|Rainbow Six Siege
|684
|623
|-9.791%
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider（Highest）
|291
|281
|-3.559%
|Total War: Troy
|229
|242
|5.372%
|1080p Gaming
|Borderlands 3 : bad ass
|253.93
|264.16
|3.873%
|Cyberpunk2077
|193.08
|210.45
|8.254%
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|297
|290
|-2.414%
|Metro Exodus
|181.98
|197.01
|7.629%
|F1 22
|263
|259
|-1.544%
|Far Cry 6
|152
|163
|6.748%
|Rainbow Six Siege
|680
|711
|4.360%
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider（Highest）
|317
|293
|-8.191%
|Total War: Troy
|237.6
|280.4
|15.264%
Creator – Compare with Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|Intel Core i5-13500
|Blender
|Monster
|152
|129.7
|-17.194%
|Junk Store
|99
|77.4
|-27.907%
|classroom
|73.9
|58.1
|-27.194%
|Indigo Bench
|Bedroom
|2.972
|2.117
|-40.387%
|Supercar
|6.312
|5.655
|-11.618%
|Pugetbench DaviniCi
|Overall
|2437
|2770
|12.022%
|4K Media Score
|139
|173
|19.653%
|GPU Effects Score
|230
|257
|10.506%
|Fusion Score
|374
|401
|6.733%
|Pugetbench Premiere Pro
|Overall
|821
|1479
|44.490%
|Standard Export Score
|76.8
|101.5
|24.335%
|Standar Live Playback Score
|60.5
|209.1
|71.066%
|Effects Score
|109.1
|133.1
|18.032%
|GPU score
|109.2
|128.7
|15.152%
CPU – Compare with Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|Intel Core i5-13500
|Cinebench R23
|Multi Core
|21055
|18465
|-14.027%
|Single Core
|1613
|1850
|12.811%
|Cinebench R20
|Multi Core
|8261
|7799
|-5.924%
|Single Core
|630
|708
|11.017%
|Geekbench
|Single
|1680
|1776
|5.405%
|Multi
|13882
|14959
|7.200%
|CPU-Z
|Single
|676.4
|758
|10.765%
|Multi
|9514.6
|8611.9
|-10.482%
|PC Mark
|Essential
|10057
|10725
|6.228%
|Productivity
|9633
|11195
|13.953%
|Digtal Content Creation
|15412
|15820
|2.579%
|CrossMark
|overall
|1443
|1934
|25.388%
|productivity
|1383
|1765
|21.643%
|creativty
|1760
|2227
|20.970%
|responsiveness
|905
|1664
|45.613%
The measured data of Intel Core i5-13500 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and B760 AORUS ELITE AX motherboard is for your reference; when testing Intel Core i5-13500, the original Intel radiator is used, but we will suggest that you can choose a better one The radiator should be used together. After all, when the original radiator is under high load, the fan speed and sound will be an interference.
Of course, there is a price difference between B760 AORUS ELITE AX motherboards with DDR5 and DDR4 memory. The same memory also has a certain price difference. If you have idle DDR4 memory, you may choose the B760 AORUS ELITE AX DDR4 version, but if you buy a new one If you have a computer, you should choose DDR5 memory.
This is the end of the test for GIGABYTE B760 AORUS ELITE AX motherboard and Intel Core i5-13500 processor, thank you for watching.