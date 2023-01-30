More B760 chip motherboard introduction, and bring the actual test of Intel Core i5-13500.



The Intel 13th generation Core series processor product line is ready, and the LGA 1700-pin motherboards of various companies also cover the Z790, H770 and B760 series chipsets. At the same time, some users may also consider Z690, H670 or It is a motherboard with a B660 chipset and a 13th generation Core processor.

If you are buying a new platform, we recommend users to choose a newer chipset for better optimized performance and stability.

A while ago, we also mentioned that Intel announced the 65W 13th generation Core series and the Intel Core i9-13900KS processor at CES 2023, which can reach 6.0GHz. Of course, we also saw the debut of H770 and B760 chip motherboards. This time We’re going to take a look at GIGABYTE’s B760 AORUS ELITE AX.

GIGABYTE B760 AORUS ELITE AX is an ATX motherboard, there are DDR4 and DDR5 memory versions in the specification section, and what we received is the DDR5 version.

B760 series chip main group is not designed for “K” series processors, so the power supply design is not as strict as Z790, so B760 AROUS ELITE AX adopts 12 + 1 + 1 phase digital power supply design (CPU part 6 + 6 Parallel design), 60A DrMOS configuration per phase, with 8 + 4 PIN CPU power supply.

The motherboard has 4 DDR5 memory slots. The difference from DDR4 is that the DDR5 memory socket adopts the SMD design. In the past, DDR5 used the DIP design, mainly because of the high-speed signal transmission of DDR5.

As a mainstream market motherboard, of course you can also see the front USB 3.2 Gen2 x1 and USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 connectors.

The B760 AORUS ELITE AX motherboard provides 4 SATA 6.0Gbps connectors and 3 PCIe x16 slots, but the actual bandwidth is configured as x16, x1 and x1.

In addition to 4 SATA 6.0Gbps, you can also see 3 sets of PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots.

However, the M.2 EZ-Latch Plus design can only be seen on the first set of PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots, and the PCIe EZ-Latch is provided on the first set of PCIe x16 slots, making it easier for users to remove the display Card.

The configuration of the I/O part can also meet the needs of users, because we can see HDMI, DisplayPort, Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 wireless network, Realtek 2.5GbE network, USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port and other configurations; the audio part uses Realtek ALC897 Codec.

We use a 65W Intel Core i5-13500 processor with DDR5-5200 MT/s and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition for testing. Intel Core i5-13500 is a processor with 6 Performance Cores + 8 Efficient Cores, a total of 20 cores. Its maximum clock speed is 4.8GHz (Performance Cores) and it is equipped with 24MB Intel Smart Cache.

For the comparison object, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor is used with DDR4-3200 MT/s memory.

3DMark – Compare with Ryzen 7 5800X3D

3DMark AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Intel Core i5-13500 TIme Spy 27294 29064 6.090% Graphic score 36143 34218 -5.626% CPU score 11433 15682 27.095% Time Spy Extreme 13796 15158 8.985% Graphic score 19195 19275 0.415% CPU score 5319 6859 22.452% Fire Strike 51585 43904 -17.495% Graphic score 84713 74528 -13.666% Physics score 29559 30175 2.041% Combo score 18324 12916 -41.871% Fire Strike Extreme 37363 34614 -7.942% Graphic score 46413 45482 -2.047% Physics score 29355 30264 3.004% Combo score 18198 13435 -35.452% Fire Strike Ultra 23867 23499 -1.566% Graphic score 25106 24659 -1.813% Physics score 29409 31587 6.895% Combo score 14444 13530 -6.755% Port Royal 25324 25686 1.409% Speed Way 9869 9939 0.704% CPU Profile Max Threads 7361 8883 17.134% 16 threads 7355 8333 11.736% 8 threads 6426 6216 -3.378% 4 threads 3481 3732 6.726% 2 threads 1804 1933 6.674% 1 threads 906 980 7.551%

Gaming – Compare with Ryzen 7 5800X3D

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Intel Core i5-13500 4K gaming Borderlands 3 : bad ass 125.22 129.66 3.424% Cyberpunk2077 84.03 79.6 -5.565% Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 160 157 -1.911% Metro Exodus 134.07 137.44 2.452% F1 22 193 193 0.000% Far Cry 6 134 133 -0.752% Rainbow Six Siege 571 546 -4.579% Shadow of the Tomb Raider（Highest） 186 196 5.102% Total War: Troy 152.1 154 1.234% 1440p Gaming Borderlands 3 : bad ass 217.97 216.09 -0.870% Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 277 263 -5.323% Cyberpunk2077 162.07 159.39 -1.681% Metro Exodus 171.59 187.06 8.270% F1 22 240 237 -1.266% Far Cry 6 149 161 7.453% Rainbow Six Siege 684 623 -9.791% Shadow of the Tomb Raider（Highest） 291 281 -3.559% Total War: Troy 229 242 5.372% 1080p Gaming Borderlands 3 : bad ass 253.93 264.16 3.873% Cyberpunk2077 193.08 210.45 8.254% Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 297 290 -2.414% Metro Exodus 181.98 197.01 7.629% F1 22 263 259 -1.544% Far Cry 6 152 163 6.748% Rainbow Six Siege 680 711 4.360% Shadow of the Tomb Raider（Highest） 317 293 -8.191% Total War: Troy 237.6 280.4 15.264%

Creator – Compare with Ryzen 7 5800X3D

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Intel Core i5-13500 Blender Monster 152 129.7 -17.194% Junk Store 99 77.4 -27.907% classroom 73.9 58.1 -27.194% Indigo Bench Bedroom 2.972 2.117 -40.387% Supercar 6.312 5.655 -11.618% Pugetbench DaviniCi Overall 2437 2770 12.022% 4K Media Score 139 173 19.653% GPU Effects Score 230 257 10.506% Fusion Score 374 401 6.733% Pugetbench Premiere Pro Overall 821 1479 44.490% Standard Export Score 76.8 101.5 24.335% Standar Live Playback Score 60.5 209.1 71.066% Effects Score 109.1 133.1 18.032% GPU score 109.2 128.7 15.152%

CPU – Compare with Ryzen 7 5800X3D

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Intel Core i5-13500 Cinebench R23 Multi Core 21055 18465 -14.027% Single Core 1613 1850 12.811% Cinebench R20 Multi Core 8261 7799 -5.924% Single Core 630 708 11.017% Geekbench Single 1680 1776 5.405% Multi 13882 14959 7.200% CPU-Z Single 676.4 758 10.765% Multi 9514.6 8611.9 -10.482% PC Mark Essential 10057 10725 6.228% Productivity 9633 11195 13.953% Digtal Content Creation 15412 15820 2.579% CrossMark overall 1443 1934 25.388% productivity 1383 1765 21.643% creativty 1760 2227 20.970% responsiveness 905 1664 45.613%

The measured data of Intel Core i5-13500 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and B760 AORUS ELITE AX motherboard is for your reference; when testing Intel Core i5-13500, the original Intel radiator is used, but we will suggest that you can choose a better one The radiator should be used together. After all, when the original radiator is under high load, the fan speed and sound will be an interference.

Of course, there is a price difference between B760 AORUS ELITE AX motherboards with DDR5 and DDR4 memory. The same memory also has a certain price difference. If you have idle DDR4 memory, you may choose the B760 AORUS ELITE AX DDR4 version, but if you buy a new one If you have a computer, you should choose DDR5 memory.

This is the end of the test for GIGABYTE B760 AORUS ELITE AX motherboard and Intel Core i5-13500 processor, thank you for watching.