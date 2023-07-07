Introducing the Role of Well-Being Referent: A Support System for Employees’ Mental and Emotional Health

Title: Dentsu Offers Employee Support with Dedicated Well-Being Officers

Subtitle: Merkle Spain HR Partner Highlights Importance of Institutionalizing Assistance Programs

In a commendable move to prioritize employee well-being, Dentsu, a leading global marketing communications company, has introduced the role of well-being officers within its workforce. These officers are responsible for providing support to employees who may be experiencing physical or mental health challenges, anxiety crises, concentration problems, or overwhelming personal or professional issues.

The objective of the well-being officers, also known as well-being references, is to mediate and offer initial intervention to identify the individual’s concerns, provide reassurance, offer relief, and facilitate appropriate referrals to experts such as psychologists, psychiatrists, doctors, nutritionists, and other specialists.

Currently, Dentsu has 14 well-being references who have undergone extensive training and accreditation. Prospective well-being officers must pass a test to assess their qualifications. These individuals are characterized by their high level of empathy and enthusiasm for helping others. Once selected, they receive comprehensive theoretical training through videos and practical instruction conducted by specialized psychologists. Finally, they are evaluated through a final test and required to complete a practical project.

Taking the lead in fostering a healthy work environment, Marian Hurlé, HR Business Partner of Merkle Spain, now holds the position of well-being benchmark for Dentsu’s three offices in Gijón, Madrid, and Barcelona. She highlights the company’s longstanding commitment to employee well-being, as the resources department of Merkle previously unofficially provided assistance to staff members.

Hurlé expresses the significance of institutionalizing support programs, saying, “At Merkle, we have always been concerned about the well-being of our workforce. We recognize that throughout the day, employees may face hard, stressful, and complicated personal or professional situations. Therefore, we believe that having a dedicated benchmark – a safe space within the company – where employees can seek help during crisis situations is crucial.”

By establishing the role of well-being officers, Dentsu aims to create a supportive culture where employees can confidently navigate challenging circumstances. This initiative reflects the company’s commitment to ensuring the physical and mental well-being of its workforce, ultimately contributing to a more productive and fulfilled employee community.

As workplaces increasingly prioritize holistic employee care, Dentsu sets a commendable standard with its innovative approach to supporting staff members through dedicated well-being officers.

