Smallpox of monkeys in Spain. After yesterday’s first victim in the region of Valenciathe second case of death was confirmed today in Andalusia. The news was given by the Iberian Ministry of Health. Both patients had been hospitalized in the days leading up to their death. The health authorities of Valencia have announced that the first patient died – which according to the local press was a man of 40 years who was in intensive care in the Alicante hospital – died of encephalitis caused by an infection, specifying that autopsy tests are being conducted to clarify the cause of death.

The health authorities of Andalusia, on the other hand, specified that the other patient – admitted to the intensive care unit in Cordoba – had 31 years old and had a meningitis-like infection. The Spanish Ministry of Health announced yesterday that there are 4,298 cases of infected people in the country. Out of 3,750 patients whose information is available, 20 were hospitalized. Among the sick there are 4,081 men and 64 women, while the sex of three has not been disclosed.

The cases in Italy

In Italia I am 479 confirmed cases so far, 53 more than the last survey 4 days ago, according to the bulletin published by the Ministry of Health with data updated to yesterday, 29 July. The cases linked to travel abroad are 146 and the median age of the patients is 37 years (for a range that goes from 20 to 71 years). In the Italian series there are only 3 women (476 are men). The region with the highest number of confirmed cases remains Lombardy which reports 216, followed by Lazio (101), Emilia Romagna (55), Veneto (33), Piedmont (18) and Tuscany (16). Six regions have not yet reported any cases of Monkeypox (Basilicata, Calabria, Molise, Sardinia, Umbria and Valle d’Aosta. The remainder, including the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento, count less than 10 cases.

New York declares a state of emergency

Faced with the progress of the smallpox epidemic, the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, declared a state of emergency. “Over one in four cases of contagion in the US is registered in the state of New York, and we must use all the tools available to respond,” she said, referring to the acceleration of the distribution of vaccines. With about 4,600 cases across the United Statesin the state of New York there are almost 1,400 cases, most of which in the city of New York, which has become the epicenter of the epidemic in the USA.

Even the city of San Francisco, where 261 out of 800 cases are recorded throughout California, declared a state of emergency in recent days to speed up vaccination. “We are in dire need of vaccines to support the people of San Francisco,” said Mayor London Breed. Federal authorities, which are still considering whether to declare a national emergency in order to unlock more resources, after initial difficulties are now distributing tens of thousands of doses, 780 thousand nationwide, of the vaccine. About 110,000 were sent to the state of New York.