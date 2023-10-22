is by three French shipwrecked men

It is not the “Antonia Graza” in size and context. It’s called “Carpe Diem”: French documents but it doesn’t fly any flag. Who yesterday… Already a subscriber? Log in here!

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€

For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH

For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

SPECIAL OFFER

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH

For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe to the subscription by paying with Google

Subscribe

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 €89.99

Subscribe with Google

or

€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Deactivate whenever you want.

Unlimited access to articles on the site and app The 7.30am Good Morning newsletter The 6pm newsletter for the day’s updates Podcasts from our signatures Insights and live updates

It is not the “Antonia Graza” in size and context. It’s called “Carpe Diem”: French documents but it doesn’t fly any flag. Whoever found himself walking on the shore of the Controvento factory in Fregene yesterday, coming across that abandoned yacht, for a moment brought out the memory of an old film from his memory. After all, there are common elements. Starting from the fact that both the first boat and the real one, which ended up on the shore of the Roman coast, were without passengers. And how can it happen, if not in a film, that a boat reaches “land” with the engine panel on without anyone on board? A mystery in the waters of the Lazio coast.

The mystery of the “ghost” yacht

Around 4pm yesterday afternoon, to the amazement of those present, a 15 meter yacht arrived on shore. There was no one on board, except a lot of disorder. Men’s clothes, receipts, even unexpired food, a scooter and various tools, but not even a trace of the owners. Some passers-by spotted the boat around 3.30pm and soon saw the boat approaching the shore, pushed by the waves, until it landed on the beach between the Mantovanelli garage and the Controvento factory. The Port Authority and the staff of the Fregene maritime office intervened on site. The staff went on board, finding clothes, equipment, still fresh food and receipts issued in Lecce and Marina di Camerota from which the story will soon be reconstructed. They were also looking for blood or drugs: in the hypothesis that a murder-suicide had taken place on board or that the vessel had been used for illicit drug trafficking. According to the Captaincy’s checks, the “Carpe Diem” would have set sail from Marina di Camerota last week heading north and would have been the victim of a shipwreck.

The reconstruction

From checks there were three French citizens on board although the boat later turned out to belong to a Croatian citizen. The three would have started sailing towards Genoa but near Anzio the engine would have failed: there were rough seas. The three would not have been able to manage the emergency because the engine would have gone out of play: the ignition turned on but nothing more. Then, again based on what was reconstructed by the Captaincy, they raise the alarm and a cruise ship in transit intercepts them. But as per protocol in sea rescues, the three men were brought on board while the boat remained in the water. At the mercy of the waves and rough seas. When the cruise ship arrives in Genoa, a complaint is made about what happened and a boat adrift in the waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea is reported. Although the searches began on Saturday, the “Carpe Diem” revealed itself first, arriving on shore yesterday.

The tests

Checks are now underway on the vessel: the owner turns out to be a Croatian, but there were French people on board, perhaps friends of the man who lent them the yacht. Among the documents found by the Harbor Office on board, a French registration card from January 2022 with a serial number different from that shown on the side of the boat (G806093). No flag was found and this is certainly an anomaly since every vessel always “flies” a flag that explains its origin. Meanwhile today the yacht will be recovered and towed to the port of Fiumicino.

Read the full article

on Il Messaggero

Share this: Facebook

X

