Android 13 It was officially launched just last week, but an app Launcher iOS 16 that allows Android to experience the functions and interface of iOS 16 has also quietly surfaced on the Google Play Store, and was also discovered by foreign media that the number of downloads has silently exceeded 50 million times. Are there really so many Androids who want to jump ship?

actually Launcher iOS 16 This series of apps has also been stored in Google Play for the past few years. Since iOS 13 was launched in 2019, a new version will be launched every time iOS is updated. You can add widgets, change and categorize the location of the app yourself.

After actually taking an Android phone and downloading it, the entire phone’s interface looks exactly like an iPhone, even with the bottom line at the bottom of the screen, but after pulling down the notification center, the notification will still retain its original appearance.In addition, Launcher iOS 16 will automatically replace the Android native App icon with the iOS version, Google Duo will also be automatically replaced with the FaceTime icon, and even the Google Play icon will automatically be replaced with the App Store, but iOS 16 is brand new The launch lock screen can’t be used, only the screen lock screen of iOS 15 can be applied

However, some functions still have to be downloaded and installed one by one before they can be used. It will be a bit unintuitive and comprehensive. Lord (huh?)

Foreign media MacRumors pointed out that there are currently more than a dozen applications that are mainly used on Android phones to experience iOS on Google Play, and most of them have exceeded 1 million downloads. However, the number of downloads is only one thing. Maybe some users still like the original Android operating system after the trial experience. Which of the two systems is easier to use has always been a topic that will be discussed. Some people just like the simplicity and convenience of iOS. But another group of users believe that this way, there is less scope for custom design and adjustment, so Android will be happier for them to use (mystery voice: because you can use your brain), iOS Who is better to use with the Android system?Welcome otters to share your views with us