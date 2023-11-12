Israel’s Siege on Gaza Hospitals: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds Amid Conflict and Destruction

The war in the Gaza Strip continues to escalate, with the focus now turning to the impact of the conflict on hospitals. Many hospitals in the region have been affected by Israel’s siege on Hamas, hindering their ability to care for patients and guarantee their safety. The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) confirmed that its headquarters in Gaza were bombed, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that 21 hospitals and 47 health centers in the enclave have become inoperative due to the conflict.

The United Nations reported at least 137 attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza since the start of the conflict, resulting in violations of international humanitarian law. These attacks have led to the deaths of 521 people, including 16 humanitarian workers, and nearly 700 patients and healthcare workers have been injured.

Furthermore, it is estimated that 45% of Gaza’s homes have been damaged or destroyed, resulting in a dire humanitarian crisis. Al Shifa Hospital, one of the largest in the Gaza Strip, has been particularly hard hit, with a lack of supplies putting babies and injured patients at risk. A spokesman for the hospital stated that they do not have the resources to offer adequate care to the population.

The situation has drawn international concern, with the United States expressing dismay over the shootings near hospitals and urging a halt to military operations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also called on the U.S. to pressure Israel to stop its offensive in Gaza.

As the conflict in Gaza intensifies, humanitarian agencies and world leaders are grappling with the urgent need to address the escalating crisis. The re-opening of the Rafah border crossing, which allows the evacuation of displaced Palestinians, provides a glimmer of hope, while Pope Francis called for immediate attention to the wounded in Gaza and an end to the conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, suggested that a different authority might be needed to govern Gaza, indicating a potential shift in the political landscape of the region.

In the midst of these developments, it is clear that the situation in Gaza has become increasingly dire, requiring urgent attention and international intervention to address the heavy toll on civilians and healthcare facilities.

