27 October 2022

She will be the head of the Olympic Area of ​​the CONI Institute of Sports Medicine and Science

New important assignment for Dr. Maria Rosaria I remember, member of the medical staff of the Italian Athletics Federation: she will be the head of the Olympic Area of ​​the CONI Institute of Sports Medicine and Science, as announced today by the Olympic Committee. Medical director will be Professor Andrea Ferretti. As is known, the Institute is the health and scientific structure of CONI which has the institutional task of protecting the state of health of elite athletes and providing the National Sports Federations with scientific knowledge for the improvement of sports performance, in view of commitments Olympic and high-level, and to promote sports culture aimed at the well-being of the individual, through research in the field of physical exercise and sport, in collaboration with national and international research bodies. Scientific research and teaching and training activities are also carried out in collaboration with universities and the main Italian and foreign research institutes, relating to the topics of sports medicine and health protection, psychology, physiology, biology, biomechanics applied to physical exercise and sport.

