Decided a hourly increase of 15 hours per week in the outpatient branch of Ophthalmology to be assigned to the doctor Josephine Ferreri. This was decided by the extraordinary commissioner of the provincial health agency of Vibo Valentia Joseph Julian through the approval of a resolution once the favorable opinion of the company administrative director has been obtained Elizabeth Tripodi and of the company health director Matteo Galletta and above all considering the “motivated” proposal of the director of the single health district of Vibo Valentia Raffaele Bava having as its object the increase of 15 hours per week in the Ophthalmology branch to be assigned to Josephine Ferreri.

In his note addressed to Giuliano, Bava pointed out that on 29 September «at the interested party’s request, steps were taken to withdraw from the outpatient specialist in the branch of Ophthalmology of the doctor Gabriele Maria Feraholder for 30 hours per week, of which 15 hours are carried out at the Polyclinic of Vibo Valentia, 5 hours at the Polyclinic of Serra San Bruno and 10 hours at the Tropea outpatient clinic». Considering, therefore, that the current legislation on outpatient specialist doctors clarifies that “The Company, before proceeding with the publication of appointments, verifies the possibility of complete the hours of outpatient specialists, vets and professionals already permanent owners at the Company itself in the same branch or professional area…”; director Bava informed Giuliano that the Doctor Giuseppina Ferreri, outpatient specialist in Ophthalmology, holder of 4 hours of permanent work at the new penitentiary complex, has given «his willingness to increase 15 hours per week at the Poliambulatorio of Vibo Valentia. Only that “considering that at present the specialist is on compulsory maternity leave, the aforementioned 15 hours of increase will be active at the time the interested party takes up service”.

