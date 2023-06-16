Jadebusen: cycling and hiking through mudflats, forests and moors | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 06/15/2023 09:25 a.m The North Sea Bay near Wilhelmshaven is part of the Wadden Sea National Park. It is ideal for cycling and walking and also offers unusual destinations such as the “swimming moor” and the Neuchâtel jungle.

Where the water of the Jadebusen stretches today, there used to be mostly moor – up to around 1,000 years ago there were still eight villages in the area. A large bay, today’s Jade Bay, only formed in the Middle Ages as a result of several large storm surges. The name comes from the river Jade, which flows into the bay in the south. The Jadebusen received its present form from the 16th century as a result of extensive embankments. The best-known places are Wilhelmshaven, the North Sea resort of Dangast and the city of Varel.

Cycling and walking on the dike

The Jade Bay is almost completely surrounded by a dyke that is 55 kilometers long, the only exception being a stretch of around two kilometers near Dangast. The North Sea Coast Cycle Route also follows it for a while.

Wadden Sea: Excursions to the National Park

The Jade Bay is part of the Lower Saxony Wadden Sea National Park. Hikers and cyclists should therefore only move on marked paths. The National Park House in Dangast as well as the Visitor center for the UNESCO World Heritage Wadden Sea in Wilhelmshaven provide information about the special features of the Wadden Sea natural area, from May to October you can also take part in guided tours on the Wadden Sea.

Boat trip to the Arngast lighthouse

At low tide, the North Sea largely retreats from the Jade Bay, and at high tide it can be easily explored with a pleasure boat. Trips to the Arngast lighthouse start from Dangast and Wilhelmshaven. The lighthouse built in 1909 stands in the middle of the Jade Bay at a point where the island of Arngast was until 1904. She went down in a storm surge. The lighthouse is still in operation, but cannot be climbed or visited from the inside. It can also be reached on a hike from Dangast instead of by ship. The challenging tour provides detailed insights into the mudflat habitat and should only be undertaken in the company of an experienced guide. It takes about six and a half hours round trip.

“Floating Moor” in Sehestedt





A special feature on the east side of the Jadebusen is the “swimming moor”, also known as the Sehestedter outer dike moor. It is located outside the dike directly on the beach and is unique in the world. During strong storm surges, it is literally raised by the water, while the moor surface and the plants growing on it remain intact. After the storm surge, the area sinks back to its original place. By 1908 there was one last house on the floating moor surface.

A 4.5 km long path leads through the salt marshes and on a 150 m long boardwalk through the “swimming moor”. One Adventure station of the Wadden Sea National Park provides information about the extraordinary natural phenomenon. The station is only open from May to the beginning of September; in the winter months it is dismantled because of the risk of storm surges.

Hiking in the Neuchâtel jungle

The Neuchâtel primeval forest, about 15 kilometers inland from the Jadebusen, is also worth a trip. The sometimes bizarrely shaped oaks and beeches are between 200 and 800 years old. People used to graze their cattle in the forest, but today there are several walking paths through the nature reserve. The historic hunting lodge in the middle of the forest is a popular photo motif. It is under monument protection.

Wilhelmshaven: Largest city on the Jade Bay

The best-known city on the Jade Bay is the naval and port city of Wilhelmshaven. The landmark is the Kaiser Wilhelm Bridge, a swing bridge nine meters high. Also worth seeing is the town hall from 1927 and the German Naval Museum. A visit to the south beach with its beach promenade is also worthwhile.

Dangast: North Sea resort with a sandy beach

Dangast is also one of the oldest German North Sea resorts on the Jade Bay. It was founded in 1797. Since the place is elevated on a ridge, no dyke is necessary here. So holidaymakers can enjoy the undisturbed view of the sea. The sandy beach is about two kilometers long, swimming is possible there during high tide.

Varel: castle church, harbor and windmill

South of Dangast, between marsh meadows and forests, lies the town of Varel with a small harbour, a pedestrian zone and several cafés and restaurants. The oldest building in the city is the mighty castle church from the 12th century. Varel’s landmark is Germany’s second largest windmill at 40 meters high. The 19th-century gallery Dutchman operated until 1965. A detour to the historic water tower in the south of the city is also worthwhile. From a viewing platform, visitors have a beautiful view of the Jade Bay and the Butjadingen peninsula on the opposite bank.

