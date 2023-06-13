Jahreskongress der European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) 2023: …

EAACI

The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its highly anticipated Annual Congress, held from June 9th to 11th in Hamburg, Germany. The congress brought together leading experts, healthcare professionals, researchers and industry representatives from around the world and led to groundbreaking discussions, advances and collaborations in the field of allergy and clinical immunology. The congress counted more than 7400 participants during the three days.

The EAACI Congress 2023 proved to be an exceptional event, encompassing a variety of sessions and activities, exploring cutting-edge research in allergy and immunology. With a focus on individual medicine and specific allergies, the congress highlighted innovative diagnostic tools, biomarkers and targeted therapies that have immense potential to revolutionize patient care and patient outcomes. Attendees were educated on the latest advances and practical applications that will shape the future of the industry.

Throughout the congress, participants discussed in depth the impact of environmental factors on allergic diseases. Given the increasing prevalence of allergies worldwide, the sessions examined the impact of climate change, pollution and urbanization on disease development. Discussions highlighted the need to employ interdisciplinary approaches to address the environmental challenges affecting global health.

The EAACI Congress 2023 also featured specialized sessions on topical issues such as food allergies, asthma, immunotherapy, drug allergies and atopic dermatitis. Experts shared their research, clinical guidelines, and therapeutic innovations, providing attendees with valuable insights into these rapidly evolving areas. In addition, dedicated sessions on pediatric allergy and immunology ensured that the specific needs of young patients were also discussed.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of the EAACI Annual Congress 2023, which brought together the best minds in the field of allergy and clinical immunology,” said EAACI President Stephen DelGiacco. “The congress produced notable breakthroughs, fostered collaboration and set new milestones in advancing patient care. We are enormously grateful to all attendees, speakers and sponsors who made this event a tremendous success.”

“We would like to sincerely thank all speakers, presenters, participants, sponsors and media representatives for their active participation and contributions during the congress. Their commitment and dedication have been instrumental in the success of this prestigious event.” Mohamed Shamji Vice President of the EAACI.

Looking ahead, the EAACI is pleased to announce that the next Annual Congress will be held from May 31st to June 3rd, 2024 in Valencia, Spain. Known for its rich history and vibrant scientific community, Valencia is the ideal setting for the next gathering of experts and professionals in the field of allergy and clinical immunology.

About EAACI: The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people living with allergic diseases and clinical immunological disorders. The company was founded in 1956 and is today the main source of expertise in Europe. The EAACI includes more than 75 national allergy societies and more than 14,000 members from more than 120 countries. The EAACI is the largest professional organization in Europe focusing on allergy and clinical immunology.

