Jellyfish: how to treat the abrasion after the attack and what absolutely not to do to avoid serious consequences

One of the greatest dangers of the summer is a jellyfish attack, the following abrasion must be treated immediately with attention.

It happens to everyone, at least once in their life, to be pinched by one medusa, but maybe not everyone has clear ideas about what to do after being stung.

In general a jellyfish sting is not alarming, especially in the Mediterranean where there are no such aggressive or dangerous animal species. If, however, there are no particular allergies, it is important to pay attention to some details and to follow a real procedure to avoid problems.

Jellyfish: what to do after the sting

When the jellyfish comes into contact with the skin it releases a stinging substance to defend themselves and a sort of urticaria is generated with bubbles, inflammation, pain and itching. The symptomatology is mild and in any case subsided within a few hours. If you notice a major reaction you should immediately go to the emergency room because it could be anaphylactic shock.

What to do when stung? When pain, itching and swelling occur due to the release of the stinging substance, it is necessary to understand the seriousness of the event, given both by the area and by the geographical area in which it is located since some areas are at risk. Jellyfish are not dangerous, only tropical species can cause serious damage and heart problems, the rest is just annoyance. In the Mediterranean the most common are the Lung of the Sea and the Cassiopeia and less the luminous Medusa which is more painful than the previous ones. You can also rarely find the Caravel and the Sea Vespa which are much more dangerous.

I typical symptoms are extensive blisters, pain, burning, tingling, itching, redness. Obviously, if the sting is very extensive, you need to consult a doctor, otherwise just wait a maximum of 20 minutes to see the effect gradually diminish. The first thing is to get out of the water and wash the part with fresh water, dab and dry very gently. If there are residues remove everything, if you have one available pen after puncture you can apply it, otherwise ask the lido infirmary. If the situation worsens or symptoms such as vomiting, sweating, fever appear, then contact 118.

The things to never do in these cases are to expose the part to the sun and heat, in fact the symptoms only worsen because it is as if the skin was burned. Do not rub or scratch, even if it itches. Be careful not to touch the part and then touch your eyes and mouth. No grandmother’s remedies such as lemon, vinegar and the like. 5% aluminum chloride or a special after-puncture ointment is best.