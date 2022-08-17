Home Health Johnson & Johnson will no longer sell this product – it is carcinogenic
Health

Johnson & Johnson will no longer sell this product – it is carcinogenic

by admin
Johnson & Johnson will no longer sell this product – it is carcinogenic

The iconic product of the American company Johnson & Johnson will no longer be on sale. The reason? The multiple lawsuits against them

The Johnson & Johnson Center (Adobe Photo)

Two years ago, the well-known American pharmaceutical multinational Johnson&Johnson had announced the stop to sales, in America and Canada, of what, without a shadow of a doubt, is its iconic product: talcum powder. Behind this choice, the sharp decline in request of the product. But the reality is quite different. Very different.

In fact, the New Brunswick company had received a lot in previous years lawsuits against Baby Powder with a very serious charge: the product would be carcinogenic. But despite the many lost causes, last May the multinational’s partners were ready to continue marketing the product. But in the past few weeks, something is changed.

No more baby powder anywhere in the world

baby powder baby powder withdrawal reason
Johnson & Johnson baby powder (Twitter photo)

In fact, with a statement Johnson & Johnson has declared that, starting from 2023, baby talcum powder will not be sold in any country. The famous powder will be replaced by a new talc. A product that will be corn starch based. In the text issued by American society, reference is not made, only at the end, to accuse to be a carcinogenic product.

Read also: These two are the ideal positions to sleep well

Indeed, the multinational does not speak at all of this risk on the exchange rate recipe of the product: “We continuously evaluate and optimize our portfolio to best position the company for long-term growth. This transition will help simplify our product offerings, deliver sustainable innovation and meet the needs of our consumers, customers and evolving global trends“.

You may also like

First case of polio paralysis in unvaccinated, and...

Apple Watch and MacBook will be assembled in...

Immortals: Fenyx Rising and more coming to Game...

Potentially carcinogenic diabetes drug: the alert is triggered

Apple Watch and MacBook will be assembled in...

Overwatch League Summer Showdown Kicks Off With Some...

Apple will move Apple Watch and MacBook production...

“Rainbow Six: Escape from the Forbidden Zone” launched...

dies, donates organs and saves the lives of...

Francesco Simoneschi, the Italian unicorn of open banking:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy