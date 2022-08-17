The iconic product of the American company Johnson & Johnson will no longer be on sale. The reason? The multiple lawsuits against them

Two years ago, the well-known American pharmaceutical multinational Johnson&Johnson had announced the stop to sales, in America and Canada, of what, without a shadow of a doubt, is its iconic product: talcum powder. Behind this choice, the sharp decline in request of the product. But the reality is quite different. Very different.

In fact, the New Brunswick company had received a lot in previous years lawsuits against Baby Powder with a very serious charge: the product would be carcinogenic. But despite the many lost causes, last May the multinational’s partners were ready to continue marketing the product. But in the past few weeks, something is changed.

No more baby powder anywhere in the world

In fact, with a statement Johnson & Johnson has declared that, starting from 2023, baby talcum powder will not be sold in any country. The famous powder will be replaced by a new talc. A product that will be corn starch based. In the text issued by American society, reference is not made, only at the end, to accuse to be a carcinogenic product.

Read also: These two are the ideal positions to sleep well

Indeed, the multinational does not speak at all of this risk on the exchange rate recipe of the product: “We continuously evaluate and optimize our portfolio to best position the company for long-term growth. This transition will help simplify our product offerings, deliver sustainable innovation and meet the needs of our consumers, customers and evolving global trends“.