joint exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan – breaking latest news

KIEV – Beijing and Moscow respond with a show of unity to the challenge launched by NATO and, three days before the end of the Vilnius summit, announce their intention to hold “joint military exercises” in the Sea of ​​Japan. The statement arrived yesterday morning from the Chinese Ministry of Defense, which does not specify the date of the maneuvers, although they appear to be close, but specifies that they will be called “Northern-Interaction-2023” and have as their objective “the maintenance of the security of strategic maritime corridors” .

A step that underlines the long-lasting strategic choices by the Beijing regime: despite the unsuccessful mistakes made by Putin in the Ukrainian military campaign and his evident internal political weakness, Xi Jinping continues to consider him an important ally in the confrontation with the Western camp and with the American policy of Chinese “containment” in the Pacific. This is also destined to arouse the alarm of Tokyo, which has opened various territorial and water control disputes with China. The Global Times, the English-language newspaper of the Communist Party of China, points out that it is the first time that Russia has sent naval units and air forces to participate in maneuvers of this type. Meanwhile, five Chinese warships and four helicopters have already left the Tsingtao base in Shandong province to reach the stretch of sea where the exercises will begin. Since 2018, the Russian Pacific Fleet has already invited the Chinese fleet four times for joint operations.

Putin has every interest in relaunching his own role on the international scene. The chaos within Russia and the failed coup d’état by the Wagner mercenary militia have tarnished his image. This also explains the emphasis with which the Kremlin spokesmen talk about his long phone call yesterday with the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa. He is also trying to work out a compromise proposal to start peace talks with Ukraine. One way to “oil it” could be to relaunch the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, which could expire tomorrow, given that the Russians threaten not to renew it. Until a few days ago, it was the Turkish leader Erdogan who was supposed to play the mediator, but now his role has seemed tarnished after his choice to free some well-known Ukrainian fighters from the Azov battalion in violation of the agreements with Putin. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol also joined the crowded pool of aspiring mediators, who yesterday met Zelensky in Kiev. In recent months it has been the South Korean arsenals that have supplied a large part of the shells needed by the Ukrainians to continue the counter-offensive.

