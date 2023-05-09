Journalism, here are the Pulitzer Prize winners

08 maggio 202322:29

Ansa The besieged city of Mariupol and the Ukrainian invasion with the deaths in Bucha, the consequences on daily life of the Roe vs. Wade ruling of 1973 (milestone of US jurisprudence on abortion), people’s lives during the pandemic and social issues analyzed through a “cultural lens”. These are some of the journalistic works awarded with the prestigious Pulitzer Prize, the winners of which were announced on Monday.

Here, in detail, who are the winners and the reasons.

PUBLIC SERVICE Mstyslav Chernov, Lori Hinnant, Evgeniy Maloletka, Vasilisa Stepanenko, The Associated Press. The AP quartet of reporters won for their “brave reporting” from the besieged city of Mariupol on the massacre of civilians during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

LATEST NEWS REPORTING The Los Angeles Times. Los Angeles Times staffers released a secretly taped conversation between city officials that included racist comments, and the story was followed by extensive coverage of the aftermath.

INVESTIGATION The Wall Street Journal. The Wall Street Journal’s “Capital Assets” series analyzed the investments of approximately 12,000 federal officials and their families between 2016 and 2021. The WSJ collected and analyzed data on approximately 850,000 financial assets and more than 315,000 transactions. This was a personal reward.

EXPLANATORY REPORT Caitlin Dickerson, The Atlantic. Caitlin Dickerson conducted more than 150 interviews as part of an 18-month investigation into former President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy on separating children at the border.

LOCAL NEWS John Archibald, Ashley Remkus, Ramsey Archibald and Challen Stephens, AL.com; Anna Wolfe, Mississippi Today. AL.com journalists won with a series of reports exposing how police forces in the city of Brookside prey on residents to raise income. Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe’s series “The Backchannel” detailed how state officials misspent millions of welfare dollars that were supposed to help some of the poorest people in the United States. Wolfe uncovered evidence that former Governor Phil Bryant and NFL legend Brett Favre worked together to funnel at least $5 million of state welfare funds to build a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, where the Favre’s daughter played the sport.

NATIONAL NEWS Caroline Kitchener, The Washington Post. Caroline Kitchener has written about the aftermath of life after the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS The New York Times. The New York Times staffer won for coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including an investigation into Ukrainian deaths in the city of Bucha.

CHARACTERISTIC ITEMS Eli Saslow, The Washington Post Eli Saslow won for “evocative individual narratives” about people grappling with the pandemic, homelessness, addiction and inequality across the United States. Saslow has since left the Post, joining The New York Times in February.

LATEST NEWS PHOTOS The Associated Press. A team of AP photographers won the Pulitzer for “unique and urgent” images from the first weeks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

PHOTOSHOOT Christina House, Los Angeles Times. Christina House of the Los Angeles Times won for “an intimate look” into the life of a 22-year-old pregnant woman living on the streets in a tent.

COMMENT Kyle Whitmire, AL.com. Kyle Whitmire of AL.com, Birmingham won for “measured and persuasive words” documenting how Alabama’s Confederate heritage still persists.

CRITICISM Andrea Long Chu, New York magazine. Andrea Long Chu of New York magazine won for book reviews that employ “multiple cultural lenses” to explore social issues.

EDITORIAL Nancy Ancrum, Amy Driscoll, Luisa Yanez, Isadora Rangel and Lauren Costantino, Miami Herald. Reporters from the Miami Herald won for a series of op-eds on the failure of Florida public officials to deliver long-promised taxpayer-funded services and amenities to residents.

ILLUSTRATIONS Mona Chalabi, The New York Times. New York Times contributor Mona Chalabi won for illustrations that combine statistical reporting with analysis to help readers understand the immense wealth and economic power of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

AUDIO JOURNALISM Gimlet Media, especially Connie Walker. The award went to Gimlet Media staff, specifically Connie Walker, whose investigation into her father’s troubled past revealed a larger story of the abuse of hundreds of Indigenous children at a residential school in Canada.

Here are the Pulitzer Prize winners for the arts.

FICTION Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead”; “Trust” by Hernan Diaz

DRAMA “English” by Sanaz Toossi

NONFICTION GENERALE “His Name is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Fight for Racial Justice,” by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa

BIOGRAPHY “G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century,” by Beverly Gage

MEMOIR O AUTOBIOGRAPHY “Stay True” di Hua Hsu

POETRY “Then the War: And Selected Poems, 2007-2020”, di Carl Phillips

MUSICA “Omar,” by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abel

