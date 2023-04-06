Kaio Jorge could finally see the light again. The Brazilian striker has yet to play in the season and the last appearance with the first team is on 21 December 2021 against Cagliari. Since his arrival at Juventus he has already suffered two bad injuries: the first to cruciate ligament remedied in a Serie C match against AlbinoLeffe and the second al patellar tendon always in Lega Pro, against Pro Patria. The company’s strategy was to let him accumulate minutes with the Next Gen, but the experience was totally negative. Now since last month he has started the differentiated path on the pitch.