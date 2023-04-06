Home Health Juve, Kaio Jorge sees the light again: the images in the gym
Juve, Kaio Jorge sees the light again: the images in the gym

Juve, Kaio Jorge sees the light again: the images in the gym

Kaio Jorge could finally see the light again. The Brazilian striker has yet to play in the season and the last appearance with the first team is on 21 December 2021 against Cagliari. Since his arrival at Juventus he has already suffered two bad injuries: the first to cruciate ligament remedied in a Serie C match against AlbinoLeffe and the second al patellar tendon always in Lega Pro, against Pro Patria. The company’s strategy was to let him accumulate minutes with the Next Gen, but the experience was totally negative. Now since last month he has started the differentiated path on the pitch.

Juventus, we see Kaio Jorge again

Juventus has published a story on Instagram that portrays the Brazilian striker dribbling in the gym: totally comfortable with the ball at his feet and in better physical shape. Definitely a positive sign for the Bianconeri, who have never been able to rely on the player. His path will then have to be evaluated, after his gradual return to the field.

