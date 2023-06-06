Kidney cancer, in 5 years +15% patients alive after diagnosis – Medicine

news-txt”>

In five years, in Italy, people alive after being diagnosed with kidney cancer have increased by 15%. They were around 125,000 in 2018, to become 144,400 in 2022.

More than 50% of patients diagnosed early recover. In 30% of cases the disease is identified in an advanced or metastatic stage and in another 25-30% it recurs after surgery performed with curative intent. Once the therapeutic options were scarce, also because chemotherapy has always been ineffective in this neoplasm and its use is scarce. Today there are numerous effective tools to be included in a treatment strategy that includes surgery, targeted therapies and immunotherapy, significantly improving the ability to control metastatic neoplasia.

The goal for the experts is to make advanced renal cell carcinoma chronic, guaranteeing a good quality of life. Patients diagnosed with advanced stage disease can live a long time, in fact almost 50% today are alive at 5 years and, in some cases, there is talk of recovery. The Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) and the National Association of Kidney Cancer (Anture) took stock, launching the national awareness campaign from the Congress of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (Asco) underway in Chicago , created with the unconditional support of Ipsen, to publicize the progress of research. Webinars, social media activities and a dedicated portal will be held.

“The increase in survival and in the number of patients alive after diagnosis is due to the introduction of innovative targeted therapies and immuno-oncology which, in almost twenty years, have made it possible to successfully combat even cases of advanced stage disease – says Saverio Cinieri, president of Aiom – Therapeutic innovation has revolutionized clinical practice. With this campaign we want to improve the level of awareness of patients and citizens on research progress. Without forgetting the role of lifestyles. Physical activity has been shown to reduce the risk of developing the disease by up to 22%. Even in patients who have already received the diagnosis, movement can improve the results of treatments by 15%.