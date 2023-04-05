Home Health Kostic and Vlahovic ‘gypsies’ at San Siro: Inter-Juve, Fagioli does not forget
Kostic and Vlahovic ‘gypsies’ at San Siro: Inter-Juve, Fagioli does not forget

The editorial staff Wednesday 5 April 2023, 3.49 pm

They don’t calm down controversy post Juve-Inter by Coppa Italia: the hottest topic is related to racist insults aimed at Lukaku after the nerazzurri’s equalizer. A behavior indefensiblethat of black and white supporters, as is also that of the fans dell’Inter that under the last Cuadrado’s social posts filled him with racist insults and insults. Same supporters nerazzurri that yes they are line up on the side of the Belgian attacker, condemning the behavior of the Juventus supporters, but who then did the same identical what with Square.

Fagioli’s harsh answer

Regarding what happened during last night’s match, the Juventusvia its official website has made it known that it is collaborating with the police to locate i responsible. But in the last few hours another one has come on controversy social after a fan dell’Inter e Nicholas Beans. The Juventus midfielder has replicated to a comment left by the boy under his last one post Instagram. “racists”– wrote the Nerazzurri supporter who was immediately taken back by Beans: “When at San Siro they shouted gypsy at Kostic and Vlahovic instead it was fine right?” replied Nicholas, remembering The episodes occurred (but neither reported and neither to fill) il 19 March at the Meazza during the championship match.

