Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Launches Pioneering Municipal Mental Health and Emotional Well-being Plan

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, a city in the Canary Islands, is set to develop a Municipal Mental Health and Emotional Well-being Plan. The plan, described as a “pioneering initiative”, aims to improve preventive capacity in public policies. The announcement was made by Mayor Carolina Darias at the inauguration of the First Conference on Mental Health organized by the City Council. The plan will be launched in this same term of office. The conference, held under the theme “Put your mind on health“, brought together professionals from various fields including psychiatry, nursing, education, and the Security Forces.

The Municipal Mental Health and Emotional Well-being Plan will be part of the larger municipal strategy called “Las Palmas de Gran Canaria + How Good”. The goal of this strategy is to enhance living conditions for all residents, regardless of their location. The mayor emphasized the municipality’s commitment to prioritize mental health in public actions, highlighting the crucial role of cities in preventive health policies.

Mayor Darias also explained that Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, due to its unique characteristics, requires a specific action plan to address mental health issues. The plan will be designed taking into account the city’s conditions and will align with the objectives set by the Ministry of Health‘s Strategic Health and Environment Plan (2022-2026), the Mental Health Strategy of the National Health System (2022-2026), and the Mental Health Action Plan (2022-2024).

The plan will focus on caring for different groups, including elderly individuals living alone, those struggling with addictions, women who have experienced gender violence, their children, and students who are victims of bullying. The mayor believes that creating an urban environment where each citizen can find opportunities for good mental health is crucial for prevention, breaking the silence surrounding mental health issues, and taking action.

As part of the commitment to mental health, the city organized the First Mental Health Conference, which addressed the prevention and care of mental health and the promotion of emotional well-being. The conference involved professionals, institutions, and social entities who discussed conditions affecting mental health, prevention and care mechanisms, and future challenges. Noteworthy participants included Suicide Prevention specialist Dolors López, Minister of Health of the Canary Islands Esther Monzón, and Secretary of State for Health Silvia Calzón.

A roundtable discussion titled “The daily life of Mental Health: Different visions, the same reality” was also held during the conference. Various professionals from different fields provided their perspectives on mental health care to improve the emotional well-being of citizens. This included the participation of Sabrina González Santana from the Insular Maternal and Child University Hospital Complex, María del Pino del Rosario Armas from the College of Psychology of Las Palmas, and Rafael García Montesdeoca from the Dr. Negrín Hospital.

The development of the Municipal Mental Health and Emotional Well-being Plan and the organization of the First Mental Health Conference demonstrate Las Palmas de Gran Canaria’s commitment to prioritizing mental health and creating a city that cares for the well-being of its residents both physically and emotionally.

