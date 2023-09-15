Home » Launch event of the National Health Equity Program at the 7th Mediterranean Health Forum
Launch event of the National Health Equity Program at the 7th Mediterranean Health Forum

On 20 and 21 September 2023, as part of the Seventh Mediterranean Forum in Healthcarethe launch event of the National Health Equity Program will be held in Bari.

The objective of the Program is to strengthen health services and make access to them more equitable in seven Southern Regions: Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia, Sicily.

The Program identifies four areas for which it is most urgent to intervene and a national initiative is necessary to support the regional and local organization of health and social-health services:

Taking care of mental health Greater coverage of cancer screening Gender at the center of care Counteracting health poverty.

The event represents an opportunity for discussion between interested territories from the National Program – the seven Southern Regions – and between the competent bodies and subjects on themes object of intervention.

The launch event

The work will be divided into two round tables on the first day, which will involve the intermediate bodies, identified by the Program, and the members of the Program Coordination Committee.

The round tables will cover:

The National Health Equity Program. From program to projects. Paths, models and good practices for strengthening health services in the areas of intervention of the National Health Equity Programme.

On the second day, there will be a session dedicated to “Models and rehabilitation experiences for mental health and psychological well-being”, with the participation of experts.

