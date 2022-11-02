Home Health Lazio, Immobile runs and sweats in the gym: accelerated on recovery
Lazio, Immobile runs and sweats in the gym: accelerated on recovery

Lazio, Immobile runs and sweats in the gym: accelerated on recovery

FORMELLO – Ciro Immobile accelerates on recovery. In the morning run on the field, then exercises in the gym. All while his Lazio trains in preparation for Feyenoord. Smile, charge, desire. The progress is also witnessed by a video posted on Instagram: “It’s nu juorno good “, the phrase that recalls the song of his friend Rocco Hunt chosen as the background to the images. Positive feelings and unleashed fans. “Gives capitano”, reads below the video. Obviously, for all the Lazio players the hope is to see him again for the derby. There is progress, we need to understand how much desire there is to risk it after the muscle injury suffered in the half hour of the match against Udinese (last October 16). Ciro is charged more than ever, the attempt to play the derby is doing it. Only the time, the 4 days left until the kick-off of the match with Roma, he will say if he can succeed in aiming it.

