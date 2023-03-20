ROMA – Claudio Lotito Schained after the derby won over Roma. On the pitch he celebrated with the team under the Curva Nord, then the fight with Mourinho in the locker room. On Radio 1, in the show ‘A day as a sheep’, the patron of Lazio commented happily: “I celebrated the derby like all the other moments, games are won and lost, but there is great satisfaction from the team’s action and support from the fans. Am I a Roma fan? No, it’s a false rumor spread to discredit me, I have been from Lazio since I was 5 years old”.

The dispute with Mourinho and the diet

“Io I am respectful. I didn’t say a word, I saw a fight between one of my players and one from Roma. One thing didn’t go down on me, that is that there was the Roma player completely naked in the corridor. I stopped and Mourinho yelled at me ‘what are you looking at?’, I thought he hadn’t understood that I was the president of Lazio and I specified it to him, he increased the dose. I never told him he couldn’t be there, just who I was. We haven’t given him any hands because I haven’t discussed with anyone, it’s a problem of roles that must be respected. The match was Lazio-Roma, Roma were hosted. It is as if a guest arrives at her house and behaves in a certain way. A glass of wine to celebrate? I’m on a diet, I’ve gained too much weight. I’ve increased a lot and I’m trying to decrease mainly for health reasons. Football is not just a sporting or economic result. When I entered this system, I said that football was didactic and moralizing.”