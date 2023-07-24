How to avoid drowsiness during the day: natural remedies for not giving in to fatigue

Feeling sleepy during the day is not uncommon, but it can be problematic because it affects your productivity. Fortunately, something can be done to fix it.

It has certainly happened to everyone, and in all probability, even more than once, to have a night in which we were unable to sleep for a long time and to struggle to fuel the next morning. This can only generate difficulties for those who have a demanding job and a family to manage, above all because the feeling of fatigue can also be felt in the following days.

Sometimes, however, sleepiness in the morning and afternoon can be a problem that occurs regardless of whether or not you have had enough sleep, for this reason it would be good not to underestimate him. Talking to your doctor can help, so that we can identify the causes together.

Sleepiness during the day: a widespread problem

Feeling tiredmaybe after lunch, it can be normal, but it’s not the same if drowsiness should be persistent although, at least apparently, the habits of the person who suffers from it have not changed. This state is scientifically defined as “Excessive Daytime Sleepinees” (EDS), or “Excessive Daytime Sleepiness” and can become debilitating because it can make it difficult to be able to complete daily activities, such as tasks that need to be done at work.

What causes sleepiness during the day and how to fix it – Tantasalute.it

I symptoms they can be more or less always the same: the people who have lived it or who are still living it they struggle to keep their eyes open, even more so if they are in front of a computer screen, they tend to rub their eyelids with hands and reach to yawn uncontrollably.

This is not an isolated situation, but a a problem occurs for a long time, which can result in the most serious situations even in sleepwalking, a disorder that should never be underestimated. Before contacting a doctor, it could be useful to analyze how your days unfold and understand if there may be any cause which led to the problem. It is therefore useful to ask yourself if you lead a too sedentary life, if you are facing a phase of stress that causes worries and leads to little and bad sleep, what your diet is (eating too heavy foods can make sleep disturbed or difficult) and if you are taking drugs that have drowsiness as a possible side effect.

The daytime sleepiness it can be caused by some disorders, perhaps not yet diagnosed, for this reason it would be good to talk to your doctor and try to understand if it is necessary to undergo tests.

There are some pathologies which can have this disorder among the consequences, including fibromyalgia, a disease that causes almost constant muscle pain, even during the night, to the point of making it difficult to be able to sleep continuously. However, people suffering from Parkinson’s disease and metabolic diseases, such as diabetes, as well as obesity may also experience this state of malaise. Poor habits may also play an important role, such as the consumption of alcohol or substances containing caffeine before going to sleep or exercising too intensely.

All the remedies to counteract daytime sleepiness (tantasalute.it)

Luckily fix it is not so impossible and it becomes fundamental. Not getting enough rest can, in fact, in turn lead to other problems.

Do a nap later in the day if you have some free time it’s not ideal because you may end up not getting sleepy when needed. If you can’t help it, this shouldn’t take more than 20 minutes. It’s not ideal either getting too much sun or taking too hot showers.

However, it is very important to take care of thedietavoiding excessively heavy foods at dinner, such as fried foods, as well as having a sleep routine, therefore trying to always go to bed at the same time, so as to be able to sleep at least 6-8 hours a night. You should also turn off smartphones and computers at least an hour before going to bed and, if possible, dedicate yourself to something that allows you to relax your mind and body.

