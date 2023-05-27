Legend Biotech announces that it has filed

SOMERSET, NJ–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company that develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative therapies for the treatment of life-threatening diseases, today announced that it has filed a Type II variation filing with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for CARVYKTI® based on data from the CARTITUDE-4 study (NCT04181827) aimed at investigating the treatment in adult patients with relapsed and lenalidomide-refractory multiple myeloma who have already received from one to three previous therapies.

