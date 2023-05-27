Home » Legend Biotech announces that it has filed
Legend Biotech announces that it has filed

Legend Biotech announces that it has filed

SOMERSET, NJ–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company that develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative therapies for the treatment of life-threatening diseases, today announced that it has filed a Type II variation filing with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for CARVYKTI® based on data from the CARTITUDE-4 study (NCT04181827) aimed at investigating the treatment in adult patients with relapsed and lenalidomide-refractory multiple myeloma who have already received from one to three previous therapies.
The original text of this announcement, written in the source language, is the official version which is authentic. Translations are offered solely for the convenience of the reader and must refer to the text in the original language, which is the only legally valid one.Contacts
PRESS CONTACT: Tina Carter, Corporate Communications Manager at Legend Biotech
[email protected](908) 331-5025
INVESTOR CONTACTS: Joanne Choi, Senior Head of Investor Relations at Legend Biotech
[email protected] Chen, Head of Investor Relations at Legend Biotech
[email protected]

