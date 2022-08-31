Traces of legionella have been found in the sanitary facilities of some school buildings and a gymnasium in Montichiari. The news is given by the mayor Marco Togni, through a post published on his Facebook page. The discovery was made in recent days during the checks provided for by the anti-legionella protocol adopted by the administration after the epidemic of pneumonia, caused by the bacterium, which 4 years ago scourged the Bassa and beyond.

Routine checks

These are therefore routine analyzes, which are carried out at the end of the summer closure of schools: a period in which, due to the lack of water use, the killer bacterium is more likely to develop. No alarm, therefore, as the first citizen underlines in the note released on social media.

“I would like to reassure you: legionella is a bacterium that has been present on earth since before the appearance of man. In all the past years, in all probability, in school facilities there has always been only that it has never been searched for. Since 2019, as mentioned, every year when schools and sports facilities reopen, we carry out all the necessary analyzes and treatments “.

The schools where the sanitation was triggered

According to the analyzes carried out, traces of the killer bacterium were found in the taps of the Marcolini kindergarten, in the gym of Novagli and in the toilets of the Falcone primary school where, in these days, work is being done to redo the power plant. While in the other school complexes and sports facilities of the country no critical issues were found.

The ‘remediation’ interventions have already started “the company in charge is already intervening to carry out the thermal and chemical shock treatments necessary to restore the normal situation and subsequently the sampling will be carried out again which, after the culture of about 15 days, they will give the results “, explains Togni again.

Water canisters in kindergarten

The only precaution, in view of the imminent opening of the Marcolini kindergarten which will return to welcome the children on Monday 5 September: “bring water tanks for hand washing. While for the use of the toilets there are no problems”, specifies the mayor.

However, attention remains high, especially on the prevention front: “in addition to the treatments, we also decided to install special disinfectant dosing systems in the sanitary systems (boiler, accumulator, pipes) to prevent the problem in the future”, concludes the first. citizen of Montichiari.