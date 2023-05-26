Less than 15 days to lose up to 7 kg: the metabolic diet is all the rage on the web

The scale is not your friend and you really don’t know how to effectively lose weight? With the metabolic diet you will lose up to 7 kg!

Summer is getting closer and with it the desire to be in shape can be made even more pressing by showing off a killer body that makes us feel good in public. Unfortunately one of the most important problems of the warm season concerns the acceptance of one’s body in costumea really tough undertaking.

And even if in recent years especially the sensitivity on the subject has changed, many continue to feel extremely defective with the image they see in the mirror and which most of them do not reflect the ones they scroll, even a little absent-mindedly, on social networks. In fact, social networks represent the showcase par excellence of the life you would like to live and the physique you would like to have.

However, all that glitters is not always gold. That’s why in that vein the Norwegian government intervened with an unprecedented provision in the social era. To counter the idealization, as well as the pursuit of unrealistic and potentially harmful models of beauty for young people, it has become illegal to share promotional images on social networks without declaring the changes.

Proof of the fact that behind an ad hoc advertising campaign, there is an editing work ready to correct the defects and make less “humans” and nearby bodies which thus become unreachable and which can also trigger a deep and wearing feeling of frustration.

What’s the real point of losing weight? It’s all about awareness

While on the one hand measures such as the Norwegian one are designed precisely to reduce the damage of artificial beauty canons, on the other hand one must not be a prisoner of one’s body. In other words, we must fully accept ourselves for who we arewith all our flaws and strengths, without ceasing to improve.

This is why losing weight if you are overweight should be considered more an act of love towards ourselves, than the fulfillment of a social task in view of the elusive costume test.

But it doesn’t end there. In addition to taking care of the diet, taking care to take the right amount of macronutrients (therefore carbohydrates, proteins, good fats and fibers), it is also important to carry out constant physical activity. Nothing from the twelve labors of Hercules, of course. A brisk walk for half an hour or a 20-minute session of light workout at home to tone the muscles is also fine, if you don’t have time to go to the gym.

In short, any workout that makes you feel good is welcome. In these cases, what makes the difference in the long run is awareness. In fact, if at the beginning euphoria accompanies the long process of weight loss, this soon gives way to boredom in all its facets.

And so, rice cakes, protein bars, mat and weights slowly begin to gather dust. But if you are aware that you have embarked on this tortuous path for our health, not only will it be more pleasant to train and eat well, you will also be more constant.

Why is it important to exercise and eat healthy?

But so, what is the use of training and eating correctly? In addition to feeling good about ourselves and finally making peace with the mirror, there are reasons that are even more important and vital.

Specifically, if you follow a slightly low-calorie diet and exercise:

The risk of cardiovascular disease is reduced;

The risk of cancer is reduced;

The risk of diabetes is reduced;

Cellular aging is slowed down, lengthening our life expectancy;

In short, taking care of our body at 360 degrees is the first step towards a full, fulfilling and healthy life. Sometimes, however, it is not always so simple to start and satisfactory results at the beginning can encourage the correct implementation of the diet later. If you’ve tried everything to lose weight without success, don’t worry. With the metabolic diet, you may lose too 7 kilos in not even 15 days!

Discovering the metabolic diet: here’s how to lose up to 7 kg in less than 15 days

The metabolic diet has as its goal unblock the metabolism, responsible for energy consumption and therefore for the calories we introduce through food. It happens that it slows down and therefore does not burn kcal adequately, also causing weight gain. There is one however to take into consideration.

Feed littlei.e. consume less than 1200 calories a day, however, it does not allow to consume the energy reserves. Even following a restrictive diet, therefore, can cause it to slow down, which is why if it is true that fat is lost, it is equally true that lean mass is also affected, which is essential for the variation of the basal metabolic rate.

That’s why as soon as you resume a softer and more indulgent diet after a quick weight loss, it happens that you regain weight: in fact, our body was not designed for long periods of famine.

Then follow the metabolic diet to unblock the metabolism and wake up your bodybut after two weeks, switch to a diet that is only slightly low in calories for satisfying, long-lasting results. senza effect yo-yo. But how is the diet that is depopulating on the web structured?

The metabolic diet menu: follow it for 13 days without going overboard!

Obviously this food plan is very restrictive, which is why before starting it, it is always good to consult a doctor, especially if you suffer from intolerances, allergies or are pregnant. But let’s see what it includes.

1st day:

Breakfast: a black coffee or tea (with half a sachet of sugar)

Lunch: two hard-boiled eggs and seasoned vegetables (eg: 200 grams of spinach)

Dinner: 200 grams of roasted and vegetable salad dressed with olive oil (a teaspoon) and lemon

2nd day:

Breakfast: a black coffee (with half a sachet of sugar)

Lunch: 200 grams of raw ham and a low-fat yogurt (with no added sugar)

Dinner: 200 grams of roast and a vegetable salad dressed with olive oil (a teaspoon) and lemon

3rd day:

Breakfast: a black coffee (with half a sachet of sugar) and a slice of toasted bread

Lunch: two boiled eggs, a slice of ham and boiled vegetables of your choice

Dinner: celery soup, red cabbage and another vegetable of your choice

4th day:

Breakfast: a coffee (with half a sachet of sugar) and a slice of toasted bread

Lunch: Orange juice, an apple and a yogurt (no sugar added)

Dinner: a boiled egg, raw carrot salad and 200 grams of cottage cheese

5th day:

6th day:

Breakfast: a coffee (with half a sachet of sugar) and a slice of toasted bread

Lunch: 2 eggs and a carrot

Dinner: 250 grams of grilled chicken and spinach dressed with lemon juice and olive oil

7th day:

Breakfast: a cup of unsweetened tea

Lunch: drink only water or infusions of your choice (unsweetened)

Dinner: 200 grams of beef and an apple

8th day:

Breakfast: black coffee (with half a sachet of sugar)

Lunch: 2 boiled eggs, 200 grams of spinach and red cabbage

Dinner: 200 grams of roast, no fat, and a salad of vegetables dressed with olive oil and lemon

9th day:

Breakfast: black coffee (with half a sachet of sugar)

Lunch: a slice of ham and a yogurt (with no added sugar)

Dinner: 200 grams of roast and a vegetable salad dressed with olive oil and lemon

10th day:

Breakfast: a cup of coffee (with half a sachet of sugar) and a slice of toast

Lunch: Two boiled eggs, a slice of beef and seasoned vegetables

Dinner: celery and red cabbage soup

11th, 12th and 13th day: follow the planned diet for the first three days.

