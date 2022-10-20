The alert goes off at the supermarket, here is the well-known brand of cooked ham that has been withdrawn because it is potentially risky for health.

The Ministry of Health and ours supermarkets they care not only for our nutritional health, but in general for the psycho-physical one. Precisely for this reason, they have a duty to warn us in the event that a product threatens it.

Today we are talking about a food that has been withdrawn from the market because it is suspected of being harmful to our health. You just have to continue reading our article to find out which salami brand has been withdrawn due to its potential risk.

Supermarket alert, new health risks

In the last few hours, the news of a new one is frightening supermarket alert. I involve a product that we all know well and that cannot be missing on our tables.

The food in question has been withdrawn because it is supposed to be hazardous to our health. The product would contain the Listeriaa potentially dangerous bacterium for all of us, which would cause some symptoms, including:

nausea

dysentery

fever

pain in the muscles

To prevent similar symptoms from arising in us and our children unexpectedly, it is always important to visit the website of the Italian Ministry of Healthwho is always timely in communicating food withdrawals.

Below is a notice disclosed by the Ministry, which wanted to promptly warn its consumers due to the potential risk caused by a food. It is sold in many supermarkets and is a must at the table.

What is the product that has been withdrawn

A product has recently been withdrawn due to his harmful potential. The food in question has been diagnosed with Listeria, a bacterium that could cause some annoying symptoms in humans.

The product in question is among the best sellers of Penny Marketwhich immediately invited its consumers not to consume the food and instead to return it to the various locations.

The well-known supermarket has issued a notice contained in the section concerning the recalls of food products of its official website, reporting the reason: microbiological risk for Listeria Monocytogenes.

The return of the product assumes a refund or a replacement for whoever will deliver it by October 20, 2022.

But what is the product we are talking about? The food in question is none other than the cooked ham from the Sapor di Cascina brand.

The ham is sold in packs of 150 gramsproduced by Motta Srl, based in Barlassina in via Capuana 44, province of Monza and Brianza.

Of course, not all batches of cooked ham were withdrawn indiscriminately, but in particular that number 223467 expiring on October 20, 2022.

Here is the food withdrawal sheet:

The supermarket and the Ministry of Health warn i consumers to verify that you are in possession of this product. If so, it will have to be returned to the sender. The refund or replacement will also take place in the event that the receipt is missing.

