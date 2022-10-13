After the case of sausages – which also led to some deaths in Italy – of ricotta – for which the case of death is being evaluated – and for the salmon sandwiches, a new alert arrives from the Ministry of Health for the possible presence of listeria. In particular, the Ministry announced that some types of pancake.

These are the chocolate ones of the marchio francese Bernard Jarnoux Crepier, also sold in Italian supermarkets. The company, based in Lamballe, France, on 6 October ordered the recall of the lot 256 of the product sold in packs of 6 for microbiological risk.

The recommendation to consumers is of course not to consume the product, and to return it to the point of sale for refund or replacement.

Where is listeria found: the foods to watch out for

As the Istituto Superiore di Sanità points out in its document from a few years ago, Listeria monocytogenes is a particularly smart bacterium because it is able to survive and proliferate even at refrigeration temperatures and in adverse conditions for other bacteria. Due to its remarkable resistance, it is an important contaminant of processing environments and foods, both raw and cooked.

The identification of the listeria bacterium is performed through the use of standard microbiological techniques. The bacteria grow in 24-48 hours, forming small rounded colonies. Therapy consists ofassociation of a β-lactam antibiotic with an aminoglycoside. The duration of drug treatment is usually at least two weeks as a function of clinical evolution.

But what are the foods at risk? The greatest risks can be had for cooked meat disheswhich may be subject to handling and storage even after cooking, and for i delicatessen products. This reminds us of the absolute importance of correct handling and storage of ready-to-eat foods, both in the distribution and administration phases, and at home.

In general, as the ISS explains, it should be asked maximum attention in the consumption of a series of foods. Here are the main ones: sandwiches, stuffed sandwiches, cheeses and other dairy products, fish products, both cooked and raw, and fish-based dishes, cooked dishes based on minced and even non-minced meat, and charcuterie products such as salami , cured sausage, cooked ham, raw ham.

For whom it can be dangerous

Most healthy adults do not have any symptoms after consumption of contaminated food or may experience gastrointestinal symptoms, such as diarrhea, which appear within hours of ingestion.

On the other hand, pregnant women, infants, the elderly and, above all, immunocompromised individuals can also develop the disease following the consumption of contaminated food with low levels of bacterial load.

Pregnant women usually experience a flu-like syndrome with non-specific symptoms such as fever, fatigue, pain, but serious fetal consequences such as fetal death, miscarriage, premature birth or congenital listeriosis can sometimes be observed.

Other risk factors are represented by some pathologies – for example, the diabetes – and come on treatments with immunosuppressantsas well as from the individual predisposition in otherwise healthy subjects.

An invasive or systemic form of acute form of sepsis, encephalitis and meningitis. In this case, consistent periods of time can pass between the ingestion of the food at risk and the manifestation of symptoms, up to 70 – 90 days.

Listeria, what symptoms causes listeriosis

Wanting to summarize the possible symptoms, even serious ones, listeriosis can manifest itself with bacteremia, meningitis, encephalitis, dermatitis, oculoglandular syndrome, intrauterine and neonatal infection or, rarely, endocarditis.

Endocarditis, peritonitis, osteomyelitis, septic arthritis, cholecystitis, and pleuropneumonia can occur. Gastroenteritis with fever can occur after ingestion of contaminated food. In the febrile gastrointestinal form, the incubation period ranges from 6 hours to 10 days. Bacteria replicate in hepatocytes, where they remain localized; if, on the other hand, the organism is unable to control the infection – for example in relation to severe immunosuppression – this can generalize and overcome the blood-brain barrier or the placenta, manifesting disease in all its severity, despite adequate pharmacological treatment.

In infants and patients over 60 years of age, the meningitis it is caused by listeria in 20% of cases. 20% of cases evolve into encephalitis, or diffuse type or, rarely, rhomboencephalitis and brain abscesses. Rhomboencephalitis presents with impaired consciousness, cranial nerve palsy, cerebellar signs, and sensory or motor loss.

Oculoglandular listeriosis can cause ophthalmitis and lymphadenopathy regional (the so-called Parinaud’s syndrome), which can result from conjunctival inoculation and, if left untreated, can progress to bacteremia and meningitis.

How Dangerous It Is: Mortality Rates

listeriosis has a high mortality (about 25% of patients) it’s a high hospitalization rate (approximately 97% of patients)for this reason, timely isolation and accurate identification of the bacterium in suspected cases are essential for identifying outbreaks.

How to avoid it

To avoid listeria it is recommended to carefully wash raw products, such as fruit and vegetables under tap water before cutting and / or before cooking.

Dry the products with a clean cloth or paper towel, wash your hands well, wash knives and cutting boards after handling and preparing raw foods.

Since listeria can develop in foods even when stored in the refrigerator, it is also very important keep the refrigerator cleaninternal walls and shelves.