LIVE MN – Towards Rome-Milan, Pioli relies on the very titular: there is Giroud

PROBABLE LINE-UP MILAN (4-2-3-1): 16 Maignan; 2 Calabria, 24 Kjaer, 23 Tomori, 19 Theo Hernandez; 8 Tonali, 33 Krunic; 10 Brahim Diaz, 4 Bennacer, 17 Leao; 9 Giroud

15.05 – The news of the right calf injury of Zlatan Ibrahimovic it’s a cold shower for the Swede who, after suffering so much from his knee last season and after doing everything to get back in shape post-op this season, had to stop. Also considered the stop of the first part of the season for the knee, it is the third injury of the year for the Swede, who arrived at the wheel after the muscle problem he suffered in the national team about a month ago. For Zlatan just four games played this season.

14.48 – This one probable formation from the Roma ahead of the 6pm match against Milan: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Kumbulla, Ibanez; Zalewski, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Pilgrims, El Shaarawy; Belotti. Coach: Jose Mourinho

14.03 – There are six players banned in the Milan ahead of today’s match against Roma. Apart from the injured Pobega, in the event of a booking Kjaer, Rebic, Tomori, Thiaw and Kalulu could miss the next match scheduled for Wednesday evening at the San Siro against Cremonese.

13.42 – The journey in Serie A continues Milanwhich this afternoon will address the Romat the Olimpico in the match valid for the thirty-second day of Serie A. Where can you watch the match? TV: DAZN, Web: MilanNews.it.

13.08 – Roma-Milan will be staged today at 18:00 at the Stadio Olimpico, a very important Serie A match for both teams with a view to the Champions League race for next season. José Mourinho, the Giallorossi coach, will have to deal with various absences in defence: Smalling and Llorente will not be in the game due to muscle problems. Wijnaldum is back after the injury he suffered in the Europa League, while Dybala, although ankle injuries have been ruled out, is not yet 100% due also to adductor discomfort.

12.36 – In view of the 18 match against Roma, Stefano Pioli will not be able to count on three players from the squad. In fact, among the Rossoneri, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be available, stopped by an injury to his right calf, Tommaso Pobega, who suffered a fractured rib before Lecce, and Alessandro Florenzi.

11.54 – As Tuttosport reports this morning, Mourinho is thinking of one cage with which to create difficulties for the strong point of the AC Milan team: la left band of Leao and Theo. The idea might be to propose Literate on the right in place of Zalewski: the Turk is more suited to trying to limit Leao’s physicality and the three behind Mancini, Kumbulla and Ibanez will give him a hand.

11.28 – If we rewind the tape to last January 8, we go back to that famous one Milan-Rome in which the Rossoneri made up for two goals in the final minutes of a match that was already virtually closed and in fact started their January crisis which took away every little hope for the Scudetto. That time the Rossoneri conceded two goals from set pieces and today the same mistake must not be repeated. For this Tuttosport today headline: “Maignan and the towers for inactive balls”. The Giallorossi are perhaps the strongest team in this match situation in Serie A, even without Dybala’s left foot or Smalling’s gap. Milan will have their side this time Mike Maignan and Pioli will ask for an extra sacrifice from his towers, like Olivier Giroud which can be very useful as a first defensive anti-aircraft.

11.12 – Bad news for Milan and for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. According to what the editorial team of MilanNews.it has learned, the Swedish champion underwent instrumental tests to understand the extent of his muscle problem. The outcome is not the best: lesion of the medial twin of the right calf. A cold shower that could also put an end to Zlatan’s season. The hope of the club and the player is to be able to recover at least for the very last championship match which will be played at San Siro on 4 June against Hellas Verona.

11.00 – Compared to the victorious eleven against Lecce at San Siro, Pioli should make at least four changes. On the right there will be the return of Davide Calabria, who served the disqualification round thus cleaning up the warning by taking the place of Kalulu. In the middle of the defense, Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori go towards ownership as well as Theo Hernandez. In the middle of the field the return of the triangle formed by is very probable Tonali, Bennacer e Krunic while in attack, with Giroud taking back his place as starter, they will be there Brahim Diaz and Rafael Leao to act on the outside, with the consequent benching of Messias and Rebic.

Friends of MilanNews.it, good morning! Another crucial day at Milan, with the Rossoneri who this afternoon, at 6 pm, will be on stage at the Olimpico to challenge Roma in a real play-off for the Champions League. Pioli’s team and Mourinho’s team are tied in fourth place in the standings and today they are playing a lot while waiting to take the field in their respective European semi-finals. The Rossoneri coach is moving towards confirming the very first eleven of the last few weeks, the one who beat Napoli three times. As always, MilanNews.it will accompany you as you approach this afternoon’s match. Stay with us!