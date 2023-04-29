LIVE MotoGP, Sprint Race GP Jerez 2023 LIVE: Binder wins, Bagnaia 2nd. Arrival order

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

FINISHING ORDER SPRINT RACE

THE STARTING GRID

15.41 Binder confirms himself as a true Sprint Race specialist, having already won the one held in Argentina.

15.40 Brad Binder won with 0.428 on Bagnaia and 0.680 on Miller. 4th Martin at 0.853. The first four enclosed in just over 8 tenths.

15.38 11th Di Giannantonio, 12th Quartararo, 13th Rins, 16th Morbidelli.

15.36 Brad Binder wins the Sprint Race in Jerez in front of Bagnaia, Miller, Martin, Oliveira, Pedrosa, Vinales, Zarco, Bezzecchi and Marini.

-1 BRAKING MISTAKE BY MILLER, BAGNAIA IS SECOND!

-1 Binder is risking everything and extends. Bagnaia is now very close to Miller.

-1 Start the last round.

-2 CRAZY PASS! Unreal braking by Binder, who passes Miller inside. Martin is very close to Bagnaia.

-2 Bagnaia seems to be trying more to keep 3rd place from Martin rather than trying to attack Miller and Binder.

-3 Binder attacks Miller, gets across, but ends wide. Miller retains the lead.

-4 8th Vinales, 9th Bezzecchi, 10th Marini, 11th Di Giannantonio, 12th Quartararo.

-4 Crazy battle between Oliveira and Pedrosa for 5th place. Fall of Mir.

-4 Bagnaia loses contact, he is now 7 tenths behind the Miller-Binder duo. What a KTM!

-5 Martin attacks Bagnaia, overtakes him, but runs wide and the Italian keeps third place, but is struggling.

-5 Bagnaia keeps watchful behind the two KTMs.

-6 FALL FOR ALEIX ESPARGARÓ! What a missed opportunity for Aprilia!

-6 Bezzecchi overtakes Marini and is 10th.

-6 Watch out for Espargarò and Oliveira who are both on two medium tyres.

-6 Miller, Binder, Bagnaia, Martin, Espargarò, Oliveira and Pedrosa: the first 7 are together, what a small group!

-7 Track-limit warnings for Miller, Bagnaia, Oliveira, Pedrosa, Vinales and Marini. Be careful because they risk the long lap penalty.

-7 Braking really at the limit for Bagnaia, here he took a risk.

-7 Bagnaia attacks Binder, but the South African closes the door.

-8 The first 4 have medium rubber on the front and soft on the rear.

-8 Fall for Alex Marquez. Vinales is 9th with Aprilia.

-8 For now, Bagnaia is limited to studying the two KTMs.

-9 Miller attacks Binder and takes the first position.

-9 Quartararo is 14th, just behind Bezzecchi who dropped after a good start, as well as Marini who is 11th. 15th of Giannantonio.

-9 Bagnaia takes advantage of the fight and passes Martin, taking third place. Battle also between Espargarò and Oliveira for fifth place.

-10 Furious Battle! Martin attacks Miller, but the Australian gets back in front thanks to the trajectory crossing.

-10 Miller doesn’t fit and passes Martin again, taking back second place.

-10 Martin overtakes Miller and is 2nd. Pedrosa is 7th ahead of Luca Marini.

-11 Binder in command ahead of Miller. 9th Bezzecchi, 15th Quartararo.

-11 Again the two KTMs in front, Bagnaia 4th behind Martin, Espargarò 5th.

GREEN LIGHT! Let’s start once again!

15.17 The pilots go to position themselves on the starting grid.

15.15 Another reconnaissance tour.

15.15 Here we are, we start again…

15.14 Now the pilots go to reposition themselves on the starting grid.

15.13 The pit lane has reopened.

15.11 Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, Morbidelli and Augusto Fernandez will be able to participate in the rest of the race using their second bike. A nice joker for the World Championship leader.

15.09 It is now to be understood whether the fallen pilots will be able to restart.

15.07 At 15.13 the pit lane will be open again. The race will then restart using the original starting grid of the race (therefore the one with Aleix Espargarò on pole) and will last 11 laps.

15.07 Alex Marquez and Morbidelli touched and fell to the ground. Bezzecchi arrived and hit them, falling in turn.

15.06 At the time of the interruption we had two KTMs in front, namely Miller and Binder. Then Bagnaia and Espargarò.

-11 RED FLAG! Race suspended after the maxi crash which involved Bezzecchi, Morbidelli, Alex Marquez and Augusto Fernandez.

-12 Bagnaia overtakes Espargarò and is 3rd.

-12 MAX FALL! Unfortunately, Bezzecchi was also on the ground together with Alex Marquez and Morbidelli.

-12 laps to go. Miller ahead of Binder, then Aleix Espargarò and Bagnaia.

GREEN LIGHT! The MotoGP Spanish GP Sprint Race has begun!

15.01 The pilots line up on the starting grid.

15.00 Reconnaissance tour!

14.56 There will be 12 laps of this Sprint Race. The top 9 in the standings will collect points for the World Championship: 12 for first, 9 for second, 7 for third and so on.

14.55 Valentino Rossi show. Now he goes to greet Daniel Pedrosa, an opponent who has always beaten in his career.

14.53 Bagnaia at SkySport: “We have made some steps forward compared to yesterday, it’s so hot. We’ll see in 12 laps how it went“.

14.52 Attention to Daniel Pedrosa: the 37-year-old Spaniard participates in this race thanks to a wild card. He can surprise.

14.51 Valentino Rossi gave important advice to Marco Bezzecchi before departure. The World Championship leader starts 13th, it won’t be easy, but he has the talent to move up many positions.

14.51 JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA – ULTIMI 10 VINCITORI

2015 – LORENZO Jorge [ESP] {Yamaha}

2016 – ROSSI Valentino [ITA] {Yamaha}

2017 – PEDROSA Days [ESP] {Honda}

2018 – MARQUEZ Marc [ESP] {Honda}

2019 – MARQUEZ Marc [ESP] {Honda}

2020 – QUARTARARO Fabio [FRA] {Yamaha} (Spain)

2020 – QUARTARARO Fabio [FRA] {Yamaha} (Andalusia)

2021 – MILLER Jack [AUS] {Ducati}

2022 – BAGNAIA Francesco [ITA] {Ducati}

14.50 It is also interesting to note how Yamaha has gone through a very long fastas it was never able to top between 1988 and 2005.

14.48 Honda also holds the record of consecutive hitsben 6harpooned between 1994 and 1999, moreover with three different centaurs (Michael Doohan, Alex Crivillé and Alberto Puig).

14.45 The drivers now leave the pit lane to go and position themselves on the starting grid.

14.43 As regards i builders, eight different manufacturers have excelled so far in the Spanish Grand Prix. Dominate the Hondacon 25 victories. Yamaha follows at altitude 14. MV Agusta has picked up 6 successes. I am instead 3 those of Suzuki and Ducati, as well 2 those of Gilera. They close with 1 single affirmation Moto Guzzi and Kawasaki.

14.39 L’Italia boasts overall 13 claims in the Iberian GP. At the already mentioned seven of the Doctor and to the very recent one of BagnaiaUmberto’s successes are added Masetti (1951), Giacomo Augustine (1968, 1969), Angelo Bergamonts (1970) from Loris Capirossi (2006).

14.37 On the subject of consecutive victoriesthe primacy is of 3, goal achieved by three different drivers. The first able to sign thehat-trick was Kenny Roberts Sr. between 1979 and 1982 (in 1981 the premier class did not race in Spain). After that the enterprise was replicated from Alex Criville (1997, 1998, 1999) e Valentino Rossi (2001, 2002, 2003).

14.36 SPAIN GP – TOP CLASS VICTORIES

7 – ROSSI Valentino (ITA)

[2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2016]

4 – DOOHAN Michael (AUS) [1991, 1992, 1994, 1996]

3 – ROBERTS Kenny Sr. (USA) [1979, 1980, 1982]

3 – CRIVILLE Alex (ESP) [1997, 1998, 1999]

3 – PEDROSA Dani (ESP) [2008, 2013, 2017]

3 – LORENZO Jorge (ESP) [2010, 2011, 2015]

3 – MARQUEZ Marc (ESP) [2014, 2018, 2019]

14.35 am quattro men currently in business to have already won in Jerez de la Frontera. The most famous is Marc Marquezestablished itself in 3 occasions (2014, 2018, 2019). For his part, Fabio Quartararo he excelled 2 times (both in 2020, once in the Spanish GP and the other in the impromptu Andalusian GP, ​​held a week later). Finally the last two editions went to Jack Miller (2021) e Francis Bagnaia (2022).

14.32 The most successful centaur in Jerez is Valentino Rossiable to triumph well 7 times (2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2016). To give an idea of ​​the hegemony of the forty-four year old from Tavullia, consider that no other driver has yet been able to exceed the quota of 4 affirmations, achieved exclusively by Michael Doohan (1991, 1992, 1994, 1996)!

14.26 The MotoGP World Championship standings before the Sprint Race:

1. Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) 64

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) 53

3. Alex Rins (Honda) 47

4. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) 45

5. Johann Zarco (Ducati) 44

6. Luca Marini (Ducati) 38

7. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) 34

8. Alex Marquez (Ducati) 33

9. Brad Binder (KTM) 30

10. Jorge Martin (Ducati) 29

11. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) 29

12. Jack Miller (KTM) 26

13. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) 19

14. Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia) 16

15. Augusto Fernandez (KTM) 14

16. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati) 13

17. Takaaki Nakagami (Honda) 7

18. Marc Marquez (Honda) 7

19. Joan Mir (Honda) 5

20. Michele Pirro (Ducati) 5

21. Jonas Folger (KTM) 4

22. Raul Fernandez (Aprilia) 2

23. Enea Bastianini (Ducati) 0

23. Pol Espargarò (KTM) 0

14.21 The starting grid:

1. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia)

2. Jack Miller (KTM)

3. Jorge Martin (Ducati)

4. Brad Binder (KTM)

5. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

6. Dani Pedrosa (KTM)

7. Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia)

8. Johann Zarco (Ducati)

9. Luca Marini (Ducati)

10. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia)

11. Takaaki Nakagami (Honda)

12. Alex Marquez (Ducati)

13. Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati)

14. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha)

15. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati)

16. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

17. Raul Fernandez (Aprilia)

18. Alex Rins (Honda)

19. Stefan Bradl (Honda)

20. Joan Mir (Honda)

21. Augusto Fernandez (KTM)

22. Jonas Folger (KTM)

23. Iker Lecuona (Honda)

Not starting Enea Bastianini (Ducati)

14.18 Welcome back friends of OA Sport. The Sprint Race of the 2023 Spanish GP in Jerez will start at 15.00.

Program, times and TV of the day – The 2023 World Cup standings

Good morning OA Sport friends and welcome to LIVE LIVE from the Sprint Race of the Spanish Grand Prix, the fourth round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship. On the Jerez de la Frontera track, things begin to get serious. In fact, the short-distance race will start at 15.00, which will deliver the first points of the Andalusian weekend.

Aleix Espargarò will start from pole position with Jack Miller and Jorge Martin on the front row. Then Brad Binder, Francesco Bagnaia and Dani Pedrosa in second, while in third we find Miguel Oliveira, Johann Zarco and Luca Marini, Maverick Vinales tenth, followed by Takaaki Nakagami and Alex Marquez.

Marco Bezzecchi was only 13th on the starting grid, ahead of Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Fabio Quartararo, who was really struggling with his Yamaha. 18th Alex Rins, 20th Joan Mir in full crisis with his Honda.

The Jerez de la Frontera Sprint Race will start at 15.00. OA Sport offers you the written LIVE LIVE of the race, so you don’t miss even a second of the MotoGP show. Good fun!

Credit: MotoGP.com Press

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport