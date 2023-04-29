Texas, five people including an 8-year-old boy killed at home. Three other adults injured: assailant on the run

A massacre, perhaps family, that occurred in Cleveland in Texas. Five people, including a 8 year old boy, were killed in a shootout. Four people were reported dead at the scene, the fifth died in a hospital, the County Sheriff’s Office said. San Jacinto. The shooting in the town which is located about 72 kilometers northeast of Houston was reported around 10.30 pm local time. A rifle was used in the shooting and no arrests were made, ABC News reported. The 39-year-old killer, still on the run, used an Ar-15 automatic rifle. At least three other people were injured and taken to hospital “covered in blood”.

On Friday evening, as reported by CNN, the authorities received a call “in reference to a harassment”. Upon arrival, the police discovered the bodies and the wounded. The sheriff told reporters that there were 10 people inside the house at the time of the shooting. The identities of the victims are still unknown but it is speculated that they were from Honduras. Sheriff Gregg Caspers added that two of the victims, all believed to be of Honduran origin, were found lying on top of two children inside and were, in all likelihood, trying to protect them. Three of the victims were women and one was a man.

Foto account Twitter San Jacinto Police Department