Lodi, a South American is the second suspect for the murdered accountant

A second person was entered in the register of suspects by the Lodi public prosecutor’s office in the investigation into voluntary homicide for the death of the Melegnano accountant Antoni Novati, 75, found stabbed by 11 stab wounds in the late afternoon of Thursday 20 April in his car of the family, abandoned in a field in Massalengo. It is a South American who worked as a craftsman in a space made available to him by Francesco Vailati, the 60-year-old farmer who ended up in prison two days after the fact as a suspect in the crime, and who may have seen everything. For the prosecution, a due act, and on the loose, to be able to carry out genetic investigations and valid interrogations. Vailati meanwhile continues to plead not guilty and, indeed, to attribute the murder to others.

