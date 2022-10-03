Thanks to a blood test performed at the time of Sars-CoV-2 infection, it would be possible to predict Long Covid syndrome. This is what emerges from a study published on the group’s eBioMedicine The Lancet.

“Non-severe SARS-CoV-2 infection disrupts the plasma proteome for at least 6 weeks after the first positive PCR test. Plasma proteomics signatures track symptom severity and antibody response and have the potential to identify individuals who are more likely to suffer from persistent symptoms, “the study reads.