Lose weight in summer: recommended, right and healthy foods

Losing weight in the summer isn’t so impossible, although there are those who think it’s difficult when you’re on vacation and there are many temptations to resist. Here’s how.

Losing weight is sometimes necessary. And it is not only to feel at peace with yourself and have a physique that can make you feel more satisfied, but also for health reasons. Sometimes, in fact, it may be the doctor who suggests starting a diet, as happens for example to those who are overweight and suffer from heart disease or hypertension, conditions that do not coexist well with extra pounds.

However, those who find themselves having to lose weight in the summer might think that it is more difficult to do it, especially if they are about to leave for the holidays and know that they are faced with appetizing dishes that would be difficult to resist. On the contrary, in some cases one is tempted to go astray because pushed by friends and relatives. However, one must not think that achieving the goal is so impossible.

Is losing weight in summer really that impossible?

In the hottest period of the year many people prefer fruit and vegetables or, in general, fresher foods, which can help fight the heat. This therefore suggests that it is simpler and almost natural to lose weight in summerbut in reality it is a false myth.

I am indeed minus the calories that are burned by our body to maintain body temperature: the hypothalamus, the gland that regulates the primary functions of the body, decreases basal metabolism, producing fewer calories. Everything you eat is then turned into fat, unless you counteract this action by doing physical activity, which would still be recommended to do throughout the year.

Pay attention to what you eat on holiday – Tantasalute.it

But there are some habits which perhaps few of us can think of, but which can prove to be decisive in eliminating the extra pounds. It is first of all important drink lots of water, useful for hydrating the body, but also for reducing appetite if done during meals. The role played by the sleep (at least 7-8 hours a night) because otherwise more hunger hormones are produced. For some it may seem almost a utopia, but also stress doesn’t help because it generates the production of cortisol, a hormone that drives us to look for tasty but certainly unhealthy foods.

If you want to lose weight in the summer, there’s only one pay more attention to what you eat. The ideal would be Frprepare healthy and balanced foods, such as fruits and vegetables, complex carbohydrates and lean proteins. Healthy fats are also useful, which we can find in nuts, seeds and vegetable oils.

As for the fruitit is advisable to prefer the one that does not contain excessive amounts of sugar, such as blueberries, kiwis, lemons and strawberries. Those who love tasty cuisine will certainly appreciate it spices such as chilli, cinnamon and cuminuseful to reduce the sense of appetite.

What to do to lose weight in summer (tantasalute.it)

Your diet should then also include Whole grains such as oats, spelt, brown rice and quinoa, as well as Greek yogurt and kefir. Lean proteins should also never be missing such as chicken, turkey, eggs, beans and fish. Obviously, this does not mean precluding something alternative such as frying, perhaps to be shared on vacation, but without exceeding too much.