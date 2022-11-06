Lose weight while walking, how many steps you need to take a day to lose weight: super results with this very easy practice.

Getting in shape is never easy. If you have a few extra pounds and want to get back in dazzling shape, you must first of all arm yourself with patience and above all with willpower. There are no miraculous paths, much less diets that will make you lose 1 kg per day.

Losing weight while walking is possible: this practice also brings extraordinary benefits to your body. Let’s see together how many steps they would be needed every day for immediate results and above all to achieve maximum results.

Lose weight by walking: how many steps a day to lose weight

Walking is very important to increase the metabolism: for this reason the two things are connected and therefore by walking you can lose weight. According to the opinions of some experts, do more than 10,000 steps per day (equivalent to 7.5 km) would bring significant benefits to the body. With this average it is possible to burn more than 9 thousand calories per month: a considerable number.

Walking is useful not only to lose weight, but also to receive countless benefits from a practice that is still very easy to follow. A healthy walk strengthens the muscles, reduces the levels of stress e you anxiety (endorphins and serotonin are produced), improves body posture and fights diabetes. As with all things, this practice also requires a minimum of continuity: you must not interrupt the activity for too many days.