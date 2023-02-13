Stress, tiredness, low self-esteem, listlessness. There can be billions of reasons that lead a person to a drop in libido. But today, to reassure both men and women who experience it, are two studies coordinated by researchers at Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare Nhs Trust and both published in the journal Jama Network Open. According to the new results, in fact, the administration of a specific would be enough hormone to return and increase sexual desire in those with low libido.

How does it work

Both randomized, double-blind clinical trials focused on kisspeptinaa naturally occurring hormone that stimulates the release of others hormones sexual inside the body. Already studied and known to improve the sexual responses of men with normal libidos, kisspeptin and its effects have now been studied for the first time in women and men with the Hypoactive sexual desire disorder (Hsdd), a condition characterized precisely by the total or partial absence of sexual desire and fantasies, which affects about 10% of women and8% of men in the world and which can have a devastating psychological and social impact. “Low sex drive can be distressing and, therefore, lead to Hsdd. This can have a serious negative impact on relationships, mental health, and life fertility”it needs Alexander Comninosexpert at Imperial College London. “Although it is relatively common, treatment options in women are limited, carry significant side effects and in some cases can even be harmful. In men, on the other hand, there are still no authorized treatments today “.

View more

Men and women

Specifically, the two studies involved 32 pre-menopausal women (19-48 years) and 32 men (21-52 years) with HSDD, who underwent MRI scans, blood tests and behavioral tests. In the first study, the female one, the researchers found that kisspeptin did “feel sexier” participants and boosted brain activity inhippocampus, a key area implicated in female sexual desire. Furthermore, the more kisspeptin activated the posterior cingulate cortex (another important brain region) in response to attractive male faces, the less sexual aversion the participants reported. In the second study, on men, the researchers observed the same positive effects in terms of excitement and kisspeptin attraction, which, similar to the female clinical trial, significantly enhanced brain activity in key regions of the sexual brain network.

The possible applications

Results, therefore, that pave the way for the development of potential treatments based on kisspeptina for women and men who have low libido and suffering from HSDD. “Our two studies provide the first evidence that kisspeptin is a potentially safe and effective therapy for both women and men with low sexual desire”, emphasizes the researcher. “In men we have also shown that kisspeptin can have positive effects not only in the brain but also in the peneincreasing its stiffness”. Kisspeptin, adds the expert, was well tolerated by both women and men without it side effects reported, a crucial aspect for the development of a drug. “We now plan to continue investigations to hopefully realize the potential of this therapy in psychosexual disorders, sexual problems that are psychological in origin, such as low libido.”