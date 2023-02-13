You are still very young, but also very mature. How do you explain it? Is it because tennis doesn’t occupy all the space in your life?

I don’t know, it’s my personality. I’m the oldest of three children, maybe that’s part of the answer. I feel like I had to learn a lot of things very quickly. I know I sometimes project a very calm image, but inside it’s not as controlled as it looks. I got a lot of experience pretty quickly. I feel like I always knew what had to be done, what I had to do. But between knowing what to do and doing it, there is a margin and this is where it gets complicated. But it’s the same for everyone, right? And if I’m like that, it’s also the result of the education my parents gave me. And then there is my personal journey. Yes, I may have grown faster than most. I had to take care of a lot of things very quickly. And then since I was little, I’ve always been the best in my age group, and that puts pressure. In fact, I had to deal with the pressure forever. You can’t get used to it, but you can learn to handle it better and better. The sooner we are confronted with it, the better we are equipped to deal with it.