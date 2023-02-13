“Let’s go back to your final at Roland-Garros last year. What has changed for you and how you are perceived by other players?
Of course, a Grand Slam final changes a lot of things, but I don’t think it changes everything. People become more attached to your results. What is certain is that it has not changed the way I see myself and how I see tennis.
You are still very young, but also very mature. How do you explain it? Is it because tennis doesn’t occupy all the space in your life?
I don’t know, it’s my personality. I’m the oldest of three children, maybe that’s part of the answer. I feel like I had to learn a lot of things very quickly. I know I sometimes project a very calm image, but inside it’s not as controlled as it looks. I got a lot of experience pretty quickly. I feel like I always knew what had to be done, what I had to do. But between knowing what to do and doing it, there is a margin and this is where it gets complicated. But it’s the same for everyone, right? And if I’m like that, it’s also the result of the education my parents gave me. And then there is my personal journey. Yes, I may have grown faster than most. I had to take care of a lot of things very quickly. And then since I was little, I’ve always been the best in my age group, and that puts pressure. In fact, I had to deal with the pressure forever. You can’t get used to it, but you can learn to handle it better and better. The sooner we are confronted with it, the better we are equipped to deal with it.
Looking back, what would you say you still need to do more than a Grand Slam final and lift the trophy?
I think it’s in the tactic to apply. Mentally, I apprehend this kind of match. There are of course adjustments to be made, but to be honest, I don’t have the answer to the question. I will have it when I win a Grand Slam final. What I mean is that I know that I have to work better on the tactical aspect, but, in the end, reaching a Grand Slam final and winning it is something that cannot be explained until you haven’t experienced it. We’ll see if I get there and then I think I can give you a better answer.
You have already mentioned that your game is based on defense and that you have to become more offensive. Could the key be there?
I think yes. If you look at the Australian Open semi-finalists, they are attacking players (Sabalenka, Rybakina, Azarenka, Linette). I have to strive for that. I wouldn’t say defense is like second nature to me, I can hit big shots too, but I don’t do it often enough. I mostly work on doing it at the right time. I don’t necessarily need to systematically enter the court and become a great hitter, especially since I think I have the physical qualities to have a more complete game. But I still have to be more offensive, yes.
Have you set goals for this season?
The goal is to win a Grand Slam. This is the goal of all players, even more those in the top 10. But I also want to win a lot more on the WTA 500 and 1000, which I haven’t done yet. So, yes, winning these tournaments and beating the best, those are my goals. »