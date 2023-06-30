Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws on Thursday 29 June 2023. Winning numbers and odds: no 6 nor 5+

Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLottothe draws on Thursday 29 June 2023: on Leggo.it in real time all the winning numbers of today, with the Superenalotto jackpot which, after the 6th of over 42.5 million centered in Teramo on Saturday 10 June, today awarded a jackpot of 18.8 million euros. No 6 or 5+ for today’s Superenalotto competition and jackpot rising for the next draw of Saturday 1 July 2023to the round figure of 20 million euros.

LOT, DRAW ON THURSDAY 29 JUNE 2023

From 8 pm tonight live on this page minute by minute the draws of the Lotto numbers of today’s competition Thursday 29 June 2023. All the extracts on the ten Lotto wheels plus the National one communicated by the Customs and Monopolies Agency will be available. Lotto draws are held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. On the Leggo.it website there is also the archive of the Lotto drawings of 2020 and 2021 and 2022.

Lotto draws on Thursday 29 June 2023

Superenalotto draws on Thursday 29 June 2023

Superenalotto odds for Thursday 29 June 2023

LOT, THE WHEELS

BARI 59 22 52 32 68

CAGLIARI 5 1 81 35 63

FIRENZE 73 38 30 49 16

GENOVA 11 89 72 36 49

MILANO 24 88 61 36 22

NAPOLI 16 60 38 84 65

PALERMO 74 31 70 23 68

ROMA 23 89 3 82 85

TORINO 54 8 66 35 9

VENEZIA 6 16 38 39 53

NATIONAL 2 84 55 57 41

SUPERENALOTTO DRAW ON THURSDAY 29 JUNE 2023

The hunt for the winning Superenalotto sestina knows no stop. As we wrote at the beginning, after 6 from over 42.5 million centered in Teramo on Saturday 10 June, today Thursday 29 June 2023 there are 18.8 million euros up for grabs for the 6. On Leggo.it you will find the archive of the draws of 2020, 2021 and 2022.

SUPERENALOTTO, THE COMBINATION

1 27 38 41 79 81

Numero Jolly 39, Numero Superstar 29

10ELOTTO, THE WINNING NUMBERS

1 5 6 8 11 16 22 23 24 31 38 52 54 59 60 73 74 81 88 89

Gold number: 59

Double Gold: 59 22

Extra: 3 30 32 35 36 39 49 61 63 66 68 70 72 82 84

Gong: 2

SUPERENALOTTO, THE QUOTAS

The odds of the Superenalotto/Superstar competition n. 77 today:

SUPERENALOTTO

Points 6: 0 total Euro:0.00

Points 5+: 0 total Euro:0.00

Points 5: 1 total Euro: 193,053.32

Points 4: 417 total Euros: 475.46

Points 3: 19,198 totaling Euros: 30.91

Points 2: 328,060 totaling Euros: 5.60

SUPERSTAR

6SB points: 0 total Euros: 0.00

Points 5+SB: 0 total Euros: 0.00

5SS points: 0 total Euros: 0.00

4SS points: 13 totaling Euros: 47,546.00

3SS points: 167 totaling Euros: 3,091.00

2SS points: 2,084 totaling Euros: 100.00

1SS points: 14,886 totaling Euros: 10.00

0SS points: 34,258 totaling Euros: 5.00

Second Chance winnings 50 Euros: 113 total Euros: 5,650.00

Winnings Second Chance 3 Euros: 17,016 total Euros: 51,048.00

WinBox 1 winnings: 2,306 totaling Euros: 57,650.00

WinBox 2 winnings: 230,845 total Euros: 469,488.00

Second Chance Total Wins: 17,129

Total vincite WinBox: 233.151

Prize money available for the next 6 Euros: 20,000,000.00

