by admin
The editorial staff Monday 27 March 2023, 21:57

After the win against Serbiaarrived thanks to the brace of Muleteers, Italy U21 also passes the test against the Ukraine. A difficult and insidious match that the Azzurrini managed to bring home. The boys of Nicholas, in front of a good audience at the Oreste Granillo stadium, played a really positive game. A result that also bodes well for the future.

Italy-Ukraine U21, the match

Italy manages to get the better of his peers of Ukraine. Concentration, grit and quality: the Azzurri were impeccable, except for the goal conceded after an unfortunate rebound and a Turati not prefect with feet. For the rest, the U21s kept up the pitch well, not giving their opponents much space. Lavish match by Beansabsent in the match against Serbia and author of an assist e a clamorous post from a secluded free kick. Universal and all-round player who made the difference in midfield: quality and ball recovery, fielded experience and showed his exponential growth. Beautiful assist for Lovato which heads the net. In the second half the equal of Kaschukbut then it is Colombo with a brace to close the match with the final 3-1. Nicholas can smile after the test of his boys.

